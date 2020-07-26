[paypal] can't pass the json to php

Hi guys!

I am integrating the PayPal into my own system. after I installed the smart payment button, I found I can’t pass the complete payment result to my PHP server.

my code is:

<script> var turtle_id = document.getElementById("turtle_id"); console.log(turtle_id.value); paypal.Buttons({ createOrder: function(data, actions) { // This function sets up the details of the transaction, including the amount and line item details. return actions.order.create({ purchase_units: [{ amount: { value: '0.01' } }] }); }, onApprove: function(data, actions) { var capture_data = actions.order.capture(); var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open('POST', "https://192.168.0.100/haigui/order_consultation/" + turtle_id.value, true); xhr.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/json;charset=UTF-8"); xhr.onload = function () { console.log(this.responseText); }; **console.log(capture_data); //OK** **xhr.send(JSON.stringify(capture_data));** } }).render('#paypal-button-container'); //This function displays Smart Payment Buttons on your web page. </script>

above code only can post a JSON like this:

{resolved: false, rejected: false, errorHandled: false, handlers: []}

but, before the line of ‘xhr.send(JSON.stringify(capture_data));’,

I can console.log a complete JSON via 'console.log(capture_data); ’ like this:

n {resolved: false, rejected: false, errorHandled: false, value: undefined, error: undefined, …}dispatching: falseerror: undefinederrorHandled: falsehandlers: []rejected: falseresolved: truestack: undefinedvalue: {create_time: "2020-07-25T08:23:35Z", update_time: "2020-07-25T08:24:23Z", id: "0YM27746DT8358617", intent: "CAPTURE", status: "COMPLETED", …}__proto__: Object

Why I couldn’t pass a complete JSON through ‘xhr.send(JSON.stringify(capture_data));’?

I also tried ‘xhr.send(capture_data);’, but I only got request payload [object object]