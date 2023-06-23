Payment table is not saving merchant details when payment is cancelled or processed

Hi Team

I have two tables one is cancel_payment(this works as it saves data to the record) and payments(this is not saving and when debug no errors). What am doing wrong or missing on my below logic to save the details of a merchant when payment is processed by payfast?

// payment_integration page. <pre><?php session_start(); // Function to save payment data in MySQL table function savePaymentData($data) { // Assuming you have already established a database connection $servername = "localhost"; $username = "root"; $password = ""; $dbname = "ecommerce_store"; // Create a new PDO instance $pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$dbname", $username, $password); // Prepare the SQL statement $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO payments (merchant_id, merchant_key, return_url, cancel_url, notify_url, name_first, name_last, email_address, m_payment_id, amount, item_name) VALUES (:merchant_id, :merchant_key, :return_url, :cancel_url, :notify_url, :name_first, :name_last, :email_address, :m_payment_id, :amount, :item_name)"); // Bind the values to the parameters $stmt->bindParam(':merchant_id', $data['merchant_id']); $stmt->bindParam(':merchant_key', $data['merchant_key']); $stmt->bindParam(':return_url', $data['return_url']); $stmt->bindParam(':cancel_url', $data['cancel_url']); $stmt->bindParam(':notify_url', $data['notify_url']); $stmt->bindParam(':name_first', $data['name_first']); $stmt->bindParam(':name_last', $data['name_last']); $stmt->bindParam(':email_address', $data['email_address']); $stmt->bindParam(':m_payment_id', $data['m_payment_id']); $stmt->bindParam(':amount', $data['amount']); $stmt->bindParam(':item_name', $data['item_name']); // Execute the SQL statement $stmt->execute(); } // Get the order details from the checkout process $cartTotal = 10.00; $passphrase = ''; $data = array( // Merchant details 'merchant_id' => '***', 'merchant_key' => '***', 'return_url' => 'http://localhost:8080/payment_return.php', 'cancel_url' => 'http://localhost:8080/eCommerce/eshopper/eshopper-1.0.0/payment_cancel.php', 'notify_url' => 'http://localhost:8080/payment_notify.php', // Buyer details 'name_first' => 'Jackson ', 'name_last' => 'Pty Ltd', 'email_address'=> 'gcira2023@outlook.com', // Transaction details 'm_payment_id' => '1234', //Unique payment ID to pass through to notify_url 'amount' => number_format( sprintf( '%.2f', $cartTotal ), 2, '.', '' ), 'item_name' => 'Order#123' ); // If in testing mode make use of either sandbox.payfast.co.za or www.payfast.co.za $testingMode = false; $pfHost = 'www.payfast.co.za'; // Define the missing variables $merchantID = $data['merchant_id']; $merchantKey = $data['merchant_key']; $amount = $data['amount']; // Create the HTML form $htmlForm = '<div class="card text-center"> <div class="card-body text-center p-0 d-flex flex-column align-items-center"> <div class="col-lg-6 mx-auto"> <div class="blog-3-each mb-30 transition-4"> <div class="blog-date text-left text-sm-center"> <img src="img/payfast.png" alt="Icon"> </div> <div class="blog-content"> <h5 class="fs-19 f-700 mb-10"> <a href="#"> PayFast Method</a> </h5> <div class="hr-1 opacity-1 mt-10 mb-10"></div> <p> You can easily make an online payment below using PayFast.</p> <form name="PayFastPayNowForm" action="https://www.payfast.co.za/eng/process" method="post"> <input required type="hidden" name="cmd" value="_paynow"> <input required type="hidden" name="receiver" pattern="[0-9]" value="' . $data['merchant_id'] . '"> <input required type="hidden" name="item_name" maxlength="255" value="Pay Now"> <input required type="amount" name="amount" value="'. $data['amount'].'"> <input required type="hidden" name="merchant_id" value="' . $data['merchant_id'] . '"> <input required type="hidden" name="merchant_key" value="' . $data['merchant_key'] . '"> <input required type="hidden" name="return_url" value="' . $data['return_url'] . '"> <input required type="hidden" name="cancel_url" value="' . $data['cancel_url'] . '"> <input required type="hidden" name="notify_url" value="' . $data['notify_url'] . '"> <input required type="hidden" name="email_address" value="' . $data['email_address'] . '"> <input required type="hidden" name="name_first" value="' . $data['name_first'] . '"> <input required type="hidden" name="name_last" value="' . $data['name_last'] . '"> <div class="text-center"> <input type="image" src="https://my.payfast.io/images/buttons/PayNow/Dark-Large-PayNow.png" alt="Pay Now" title="Pay Now with Payfast"> </div> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>'; echo $htmlForm;

//save_payment_data.php <pre><?php session_start(); // Function to save payment data in MySQL table function savePaymentData($data) { // Assuming you have already established a database connection $servername = "localhost"; $username = "root"; $password = ""; $dbname = "ecommerce_store"; // Create a new PDO instance $pdo = new PDO("mysql:host=$servername;dbname=$dbname", $username, $password); // Prepare the SQL statement $stmt = $pdo->prepare("INSERT INTO payments (merchant_id, merchant_key, return_url, cancel_url, notify_url, name_first, name_last, email_address, m_payment_id, amount, item_name) VALUES (:merchant_id, :merchant_key, :return_url, :cancel_url, :notify_url, :name_first, :name_last, :email_address, :m_payment_id, :amount, :item_name)"); // Bind the values to the parameters $stmt->bindParam(':merchant_id', $data['merchant_id']); $stmt->bindParam(':merchant_key', $data['merchant_key']); $stmt->bindParam(':return_url', $data['return_url']); $stmt->bindParam(':cancel_url', $data['cancel_url']); $stmt->bindParam(':notify_url', $data['notify_url']); $stmt->bindParam(':name_first', $data['name_first']); $stmt->bindParam(':name_last', $data['name_last']); $stmt->bindParam(':email_address', $data['email_address']); $stmt->bindParam(':m_payment_id', $data['m_payment_id']); $stmt->bindParam(':amount', $data['amount']); $stmt->bindParam(':item_name', $data['item_name']); // Execute the SQL statement $stmt->execute(); } ?>