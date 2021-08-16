Payment gateway with handle ‘wc-payment-method-cod’ has been deactivated because its dependency ‘wp-polyfill’ is not registered.
How to avoid an error message?
I’m guessing here, but my answer’s going to be “install wp-polyfill”.
I see an error is noticed WooCommerce
