PaulOB - I need to revisit some of your code

/* from PaulOB at sitepoint.com */
function scrollMenusAdjust() {
const scroller = document.querySelector("#menubar");
const dropDown = document.querySelectorAll("li.drop > .aMenu");
scroller.addEventListener("scroll", checkScroll);
function checkScroll() {
for (let i = 0; i < dropDown.length; i++) {
dropDown[i].style.transform = "translateX(-" + scroller.scrollLeft + "px)";
}
}
} // scrollMenusAdjust
Here is the problem = yes the above works, but any already focused/selected item loses focus when I click on the menubar’s horizontal scrollbar … and I don’t want it to:
before clicking on this scrollbar:
after scrolling via clicking:
I need the dotted lines shown in the 1st graphic to stay so that when I subsequently hit TAB, the next
<LI> is selected. Right now, any immediate TAB selects the very last drop menu in the menubar.
