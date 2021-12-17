PaulOB - I need to revisit some of your code

JavaScript
#1 
/* from PaulOB at sitepoint.com */
function scrollMenusAdjust() {
	const scroller = document.querySelector("#menubar");
	const dropDown = document.querySelectorAll("li.drop > .aMenu");
	scroller.addEventListener("scroll", checkScroll);

	function checkScroll() {
		for (let i = 0; i < dropDown.length; i++) {
			dropDown[i].style.transform = "translateX(-" + scroller.scrollLeft + "px)";
		}
	}
}   // scrollMenusAdjust

Here is the problem = yes the above works, but any already focused/selected item loses focus when I click on the menubar’s horizontal scrollbar … and I don’t want it to:

before clicking on this scrollbar:

image

after scrolling via clicking:

image

I need the dotted lines shown in the 1st graphic to stay so that when I subsequently hit TAB, the next <LI> is selected. Right now, any immediate TAB selects the very last drop menu in the menubar.

???