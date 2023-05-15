Passwords list add and remove and save data with Json

I have a problem with my project that the passwords that I add with the button or removing them are duplicating and only when I refresh the site it show the data that was saved. Can someone help me with this problem?

HTML: <form class="add-password"> <input class="header-input" type="text" placeholder="New Passwords" name=""> <button class="header-button" name="">Add Password</button> </form> <ul class="password-list"> </ul> JS: const passwordControl = document.querySelector('.add-password'); const headerInput = document.querySelector('.header-input'); const passwordList = document.querySelector('.password-list'); let passwordData; if(localStorage.password_saved){ passwordData = JSON.parse(localStorage.password_saved); }else{ passwordData = []; } function addPassword(){ passwordData.forEach(function (item,i){ let li = document.createElement('li'); li.classList.add('password-item'); li.innerHTML = `<h3 class="text-task">${item.value}</h3><button class="password-remove"><img src="img/bin.png"></button>`; passwordList.append(li); const btnPasswordRemove = li.querySelector('.password-remove'); btnPasswordRemove.addEventListener('click', function(){ passwordData.splice(i,1); addPassword(); }); }); localStorage.password_saved = JSON.stringify(passwordData); } passwordControl.addEventListener('submit', function(event){ if(headerInput.value != ''){ let newPassword = { value: headerInput.value, } passwordData.push(newPassword); headerInput.value = ''; addPassword(); } }); addPassword();