Passwords list add and remove and save data with Json

I have a problem with my project that the passwords that I add with the button or removing them are duplicating and only when I refresh the site it show the data that was saved. Can someone help me with this problem?
HTML:
<form class="add-password">
<input class="header-input" type="text" placeholder="New Passwords" name="">
<button class="header-button" name="">Add Password</button>
</form>
<ul class="password-list">
</ul>
JS:
const passwordControl = document.querySelector('.add-password');
const headerInput = document.querySelector('.header-input');
const passwordList = document.querySelector('.password-list');
let passwordData;
if(localStorage.password_saved){
passwordData = JSON.parse(localStorage.password_saved);
}else{
passwordData = [];
}
function addPassword(){
passwordData.forEach(function (item,i){
let li = document.createElement('li');
li.classList.add('password-item');
li.innerHTML = `<h3 class="text-task">${item.value}</h3><button class="password-remove"><img src="img/bin.png"></button>`;
passwordList.append(li);
const btnPasswordRemove = li.querySelector('.password-remove');
btnPasswordRemove.addEventListener('click', function(){
passwordData.splice(i,1);
addPassword();
});
});
localStorage.password_saved = JSON.stringify(passwordData);
}
passwordControl.addEventListener('submit', function(event){
if(headerInput.value != ''){
let newPassword = {
value: headerInput.value,
}
passwordData.push(newPassword);
headerInput.value = '';
addPassword();
}
});
addPassword();
CSS:
.add-password{
height: 80px;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
width: 100%;
}
.header-input{
width: 100%;
margin-right: 10px;
}
.header-button{
width: 30%;
height: 100%;
background: #fff;
font-size: 35px;
border-radius: 12px;
transition: 0.3s;
outline: 0;
border: 0;
}
.header-button:hover{
background-color: #47B5FF;
}
.password-list{
display: grid;
height: 100%;
grid-gap: 10px;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
background: #256D85;
padding: 10px;
border-radius: 20px;
height: 100%;
margin-top: 35px;
overflow: auto;
}
.text-task{
font-size: 25px;
}
.password-item{
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: space-between;
width: 100%;
height: 80px;
background: #fff;
padding: 20px;
border-radius: 10px;
}
button{
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
background: none;
border-radius: 5px;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
transition: 0.5s;
}
button:hover{
background: #47B5FF;
}
button img{
width: 25px;
}