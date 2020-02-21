Password regex

Though to be fair, your answer isnt incorrect, the regex just does the same thing:

/ ^ (?=.*\d) (?=.*[a-z]) (?=.*[A-Z]) .{8,20} $ /gm

Regex delimiters and modifiers (strictly speaking the g is unnecessary.)

From the start of the string to the end:

There exists some digit.

There exists some lowercase letter.

There exists some uppercase letter.

There are between 8 and 20 characters in the string.

This is the power of Positive Lookaheads. (?=…) means “After this point, assert that the regex pattern “…” exists, and then return without consuming those characters.”

so when the … is .*[a-z] , the lookahead says “assert that there are 0-or-more characters, followed by a lowercase character, ahead of this point. Then forget that you’ve seen those characters, and move on.”