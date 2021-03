Yes, that is a MySQL custom function. You can write your own functions. Reference to how those work can be found here…

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/create-procedure.html

But the first answer I pointed you to references the idea that PASSWORD has been deprecated and removed in favor for a more secure set of encryption functionality. I think this second solution you are looking at is only going to be a crutch to keep you running until you eventually can run the first solution. I mean since the SHA-1 algorithm is no longer considered secure, I am not sure if that solution is going to be something long term.

Edit: By the way the delimiter is telling MySQL where the function ends. Notice the dollar sign after the “END”.