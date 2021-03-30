PASSWORD function missing in Mysql 8 - what to do!

Ummm yeah… as you probably know that databases have character sets (also known as collations) that they use with data. One character set may cover things like latin based languages and thus have certain accent characters etc. Another character set is Unicode… aka UTF-8 which is suppose to cover every character in every language in the world. Most people these days are leaning towards just using UTF-8 for everything.

Now you can have a default character set for the database, for tables and I believe even individual columns of your table. Here the error is telling you that it is trying to coerce (translate) one character set to the other so that it can compare them (and it is not working). It is like comparing apples to oranges.

I am not quite sure why you are getting this message as it should be a simple string comparison, but it just depends on how your database is setup. Obviously it is using two different character sets to compare them. For some solutions you can try things mentioned here…

Now I assume you are running into this stuff because you have recently updated your version of MySQL? You should always test before changing over to a new DB version. Hopefully this is what you are doing now and not in a production system.