PASSWORD function missing in Mysql 8 - what to do!

Hello Marty,
After much deep diving, I can confirm that the password result that the old Mysql PASSWORD() function was returning for a given value is NOT the same that the newly created PASSWORD2() function is returning for the same value, with the new PASSWORD2() function being:
CREATE FUNCTION PASSWORD2 (pass_in varchar(50)) RETURNS varchar(50)
BEGIN
declare n_pass varchar(50);
set n_pass = CONCAT('*', UPPER(SHA1(UNHEX(SHA1(pass_in)))));
return n_pass;
END$
So obviously our member log-ins will not work with this PASSWORD2() function replacing the old Mysql provided PASSWORD() function which is a HUGE problem since we have 2Million+ members whose passwords are recorded with the old Mysql provided PASSWORD() function
Any suggestions will be appreciated
Thanks