Passing variables into a template

Hello, I’m following along with PHP & MySQL Novice to Ninja, and attempting to adapt it to build a business website with a blog page. On page 484 it describes how to add a Log Out button, and adds it to the layout.html.php template.

However I would like to add it to one of the individual page templates (the equivalent of joke.html.php in the books example).

So I’m wondering how you can pass a variable into this page template?

To achieve passing the variable into the main layout:

if (isset($page['variables'])) { $output = $this->loadTemplate($page['template'], $page['variables']); } else { $output = $this->loadTemplate($page['template']); } include __DIR__ . '/../../templates/layout.html.php'; }

the include is replaced with

echo $this->loadTemplate('layout.html.php', ['loggedIn' => $authentication->isLoggedIn(), 'output' => $output, 'title' => $title, 'title' => $title ]);

And the individual page template is called as follows (in a public function called list in Joke.php)

return ['template' => 'jokes.html.php', 'title' => $title, 'variables' => [ 'totalJokes' => $totalJokes, 'jokes' => $jokes ] ];

I’ve tried a largely trial and error attempt at putting the LoggedIn condition into the ‘variables’ array, with no luck

Here is the code from the book at that point: https://github.com/spbooks/phpmysql6/tree/Sessions-Logout

And here is my adaptation: