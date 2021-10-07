Passing variables into a template

Hello, I’m following along with PHP & MySQL Novice to Ninja, and attempting to adapt it to build a business website with a blog page. On page 484 it describes how to add a Log Out button, and adds it to the layout.html.php template.

However I would like to add it to one of the individual page templates (the equivalent of joke.html.php in the books example).

So I’m wondering how you can pass a variable into this page template?

To achieve passing the variable into the main layout:

   if (isset($page['variables'])) {
        $output = $this->loadTemplate($page['template'], $page['variables']);
    }
    else {
        $output = $this->loadTemplate($page['template']);
    }

    include  __DIR__ . '/../../templates/layout.html.php';
    

    }

the include is replaced with

    echo $this->loadTemplate('layout.html.php', ['loggedIn' => $authentication->isLoggedIn(),
		                                             'output' => $output,
		                                             'title' => $title, 'title' => $title ]);

And the individual page template is called as follows (in a public function called list in Joke.php)

 return ['template' => 'jokes.html.php', 
			'title' => $title, 
			'variables' => [
					'totalJokes' => $totalJokes,
					'jokes' => $jokes
				]
			];

I’ve tried a largely trial and error attempt at putting the LoggedIn condition into the ‘variables’ array, with no luck