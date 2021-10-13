Passing variable inside Javascript

I try to insert a path for a marker inside Javascript file not tpl format file.
If it is pure PHP it is known
var php_var = "<?php echo $php_url; ?>";
but how to achieve the same inside Smarty design framework?
Variable is created inside Smarty design framework:
var url = '{$BASE_URL_HTTPS}';
and JavaScript:
var image = '{$BASE_URL_HTTPS}images/marker.jpg';
Need help how to pass Smarty variable into Javascript as it will not detect the correct path as it is working
var url = 'https://www.myurl.com';