Passing variable inside Javascript

I try to insert a path for a marker inside Javascript file not tpl format file.

If it is pure PHP it is known

var php_var = "<?php echo $php_url; ?>";

but how to achieve the same inside Smarty design framework?

Variable is created inside Smarty design framework:

var url = '{$BASE_URL_HTTPS}';

and JavaScript:

var image = '{$BASE_URL_HTTPS}images/marker.jpg';

Need help how to pass Smarty variable into Javascript as it will not detect the correct path as it is working