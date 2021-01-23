Passing parameter in onerror event

I have got the following code

            var popup = new mapboxgl.Popup()
                .setHTML('<div style="padding:0.3rem 0.3rem 0;text-align:center;">'
                + '<h2 style="font-size:16px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">' + marker.properties.valor + '</h2>'
                + '<h4 style="font-size:12px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">' + marker.properties.corredor + '</h4>'
                + marker.properties.enlace + '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" src="' + marker.properties.foto + '"></a></div>');

my doubt is how to pass the src parameter in

+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" src="' +

I tried

+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src="images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" " src="' +

or

+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=""images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg"" " src="' +

or

+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg' " src="' +

But it seems to me none is working as expected.

Hi @Corobori, you need to escape the quotes inside the onerror value for this to work:

var html = '<img src="..." onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=\'https://placekitten.com/200/300\'">'
Hi m3g4p0p,

Thank you, this solved this issue but I bumped into another one.

In the case shown below, where inside a script I am creating HTML code on the client side escaping didn’t work

 vLinea += "  <img onerror='this.onerror=null; this.src=\'images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg\' ' src='" + pData.Pr_Imagen + "' alt='" + pData.Pr_Titulo + "'> "

And this neither:

    vLinea += "  <img onerror='this.onerror=null; this.src='images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg' ' src='" + pData.Pr_Imagen + "' alt='" + pData.Pr_Titulo + "'> "

And this neither:

 vLinea += "  <img onerror='this.onerror=null; this.src=images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg ' src='" + pData.Pr_Imagen + "' alt='" + pData.Pr_Titulo + "'> "
You swapped the single and double quotes here; the (escaped) quotes inside the onerror value have to be different from the quotes around that value.

Thank you m3g4p0p, got it working now. Here is the answer in case somebody bumps into the same issue (I bet I will look into it myself one day too !!)

 vLinea += "  <img onerror='this.onerror=null; this.src=\"images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg\" ' src='" + pData.Pr_Imagen + "' alt='" + pData.Pr_Titulo + "'> "
Is there any reason you are not using template literals?

const popup = new mapboxgl.Popup()
  .setHTML(`
    <div style="padding:0.3rem 0.3rem 0;text-align:center;">
      <h2 style="font-size:16px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">${marker.properties.valor}</h2>
      <h4 style="font-size:12px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">${marker.properties.corredor}</h4>
      ${marker.properties.enlace}
      <img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" src="${marker.properties.foto}">
    </div>
  `);

The above should be functionally equivalent to what you posted in the first post, but is much easier to read / maintain.

Also, you seem to have a stray closing </a> tag in there.

Lack of knowledge would be the answer James, nothing more. I will have a look into it. Thank you for helping improving my skills :smiley:

The closing </a> tag does exist in the real script, I just didn’t copy it in the post.

No worries :slight_smile: They’re not supported in Internet Explorer, so you should bear that in mind. But as long as you don’t have to support IE, they should be a drop in replacement.

