Passing parameter in onerror event

I have got the following code
var popup = new mapboxgl.Popup()
.setHTML('<div style="padding:0.3rem 0.3rem 0;text-align:center;">'
+ '<h2 style="font-size:16px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">' + marker.properties.valor + '</h2>'
+ '<h4 style="font-size:12px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">' + marker.properties.corredor + '</h4>'
+ marker.properties.enlace + '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" src="' + marker.properties.foto + '"></a></div>');
my doubt is how to pass the src parameter in
+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" src="' +
I tried
+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src="images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" " src="' +
or
+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=""images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg"" " src="' +
or
+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg' " src="' +
But it seems to me none is working as expected.