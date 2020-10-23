Passing parameter in onerror event

I have got the following code

var popup = new mapboxgl.Popup() .setHTML('<div style="padding:0.3rem 0.3rem 0;text-align:center;">' + '<h2 style="font-size:16px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">' + marker.properties.valor + '</h2>' + '<h4 style="font-size:12px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">' + marker.properties.corredor + '</h4>' + marker.properties.enlace + '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" src="' + marker.properties.foto + '"></a></div>');

my doubt is how to pass the src parameter in

+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" src="' +

I tried

+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src="images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg" " src="' +

or

+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src=""images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg"" " src="' +

or

+ '<img onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='images2020/picSinImagenChica.jpg' " src="' +

But it seems to me none is working as expected.