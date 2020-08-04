Passing data to confirmation page after form submissions

I have form and i would like to echo something like form submitted successful with the details from the form, but i want to do this after calling the redirection method but it does not seem to work.

My code:

If(isset($_POST['email'])){ header("Location: http://mysite.com/samepage/?confirmed"); echo $_POST['email'] . 'have been submitted successfully'; }

But the problem is that is redirects but the echo is not shown, and i purposely used the redirection as a means of removing or stopping form resubmission on page reload.

But i still need my echo to be seen when it gets to the new page.

The new page is the same page where the form is just that i added a query string to make it unique.

Please how can i archive it?