Passing array into mySql from a function

Thallius: Thallius: Next: you do not need to use two queries. You can fetch all pages and ids with one query

You are of course absolutely correct, but if this is an assignment for a school or college project, the OP may not yet have been taught about more advanced queries, and perhaps is being asked to demonstrate what they’ve learned so far.

Taking a few things from the original post:

I don’t see how the code you posted:

foreach($sub as $sub ) { $id=$sub[‘id’]; echo ($id). “ ”; }

results in

arsohail08: arsohail08: This gives me an array which I pass to another table using below

It creates a normal variable called $id , not an array of that name, and it’ll only contain the last value of $sub - and on that, where does $sub come from in the first place? If you took the advice above and only retrieved the id column, you could just lose the foreach completely and implode($results) and that would be it.

Then you have this code:

$array=join("’,’",$id); $sql = “SELECT * FROM pages WHERE subject_id IN (’”.$id."’) ";

where you convert your $id “array” (except it isn’t an array, so I’m not sure how well that will work) into a string separated by commas using a synonym of the implode() function. But then in your query, you don’t use it, you use the original $id variable. And as @Thallius said above, you’re sticking quotes around each entry - even if it was going to work as you want it to, your id column is surely a numeric column anyway, so there are no quotes required.