Passing array into mySql from a function

Hi There

As part of my assignment, I am working on to fetch records from one table and then pass resulted array into another MySql query to fetch data from another table. The records to fetch are multiple against multiple.

Below is the code for fetching first record:

$sql= "SELECT * FROM subjects"; $statement= $db->prepare($sql); $statement->execute(); $results= $statement->fetchAll(); $statement->closeCursor();

Then I use below loop to fetch ids from subjects which is a foreign key in pages table

foreach($sub as $sub )

{

$id=$sub[‘id’];

echo ($id). “

”;

}

This gives me an array which I pass to another table using below

$array=join("’,’",$id);

$sql = “SELECT * FROM pages WHERE subject_id IN (’”.$id."’) ";

$statement= $db->prepare($sql);

$statement->execute();

$result= $statement->fetchAll();

$statement->closeCursor();

foreach($result as $row) {

echo "<tr>" . $row['menu_name'] . "</tr>";

}

Unfortunately this only gives an empty array or sometime string to array error.

Any idea or help will be much appreciated.

Regards

Sam