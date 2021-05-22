Passing arguments to an object's method

PHP
#1

Hi,

I am trying learn Object Oriented Programming in PHP. To do so I am going to try and rewrite using OOP a php script that I wrote previously. The script as input a series of rows of data, each row consisting of three variables - room name, width in metres and length in metres. It then outputs Those three values along with the area in metres and the width in feet and inches (eg 7’ 6’’) and the length in feet and inches and the area in square metres (in the UK some realtors/estate agents give the dimensions in only metres but I find imperial units easier to visualise).

My first bit of code is to create the Class Room:

class Room{
		public $width;
		public $length;
		public $roomName;

		public function imperialWidth(){		
			$valInFeet = $this->width*3.2808399;
			$valFeet = (int)$valInFeet;
			$valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet)*12);
			return $valFeet."&prime; ".$valInches."&Prime;";
		}

		public function imperialLength(){		
			$valInFeet = $this->length*3.2808399;
			$valFeet = (int)$valInFeet;
			$valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet)*12);
			return $valFeet."&prime; ".$valInches."&Prime;";
		}
}

I am able to pass values to the properties and and get values from the methods. But it seems to me that there is duplication that I should be able to overcome - the two methods that convert the metres into a string that reflects the imperial value are identical for length and for width apart from the fact that one uses the width and one uses the length. I think I should somehow be creating just one method and then passing different parameters to it, within the Room object? But I can’t figure out how to do this.

  1. Am I on the right track?
  2. How would I do this?

Thank you

#2

This works, but is there a better way?

				class Room{
					public $width;
					public $length;
					public $roomName;
					
					public function convertToImperial($x){		
					$valInFeet = $x*3.2808399;
					$valFeet = (int)$valInFeet;
					$valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet)*12);
					return $valFeet."&prime; ".$valInches."&Prime;";
				}				

					
					public function imperialWidth(){		
						return $this->convertToImperial($this->width);	
					}

					public function imperialLength(){		
						return $this->convertToImperial($this->length);	
					}
			}
#3

No this is perfectly acceptable and actually very good refactoring. This is what you want to be seeing. :slight_smile:

#4

Perhaps try and use inheritance?

https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.oop5.inheritance.php

#5

How would I use inheritance in this situation? I mean, as a principle - I think I could work out the code.

#6

  1. Properties should be private.

  2. Any Property should to have at least getter and probably setter.

3.How your properties initialized? With setters or with constructor?

#7

Agreed

Why? In that case you might as well just use public properties. A class should more than just a data bag. It is meant to encapsulate behaviour around some state. Once the entire state is open for change there isn’t much encapsulation going on.

There really should be a constructor here. It should only be possible to create objects in a valid state. Since a room without a with or length isn’t a thing, those should really be required constructor arguments. The room name is debatable, although it should probably be required too.

class Room {
    private float $width;
    private float $length;
    private string $roomName;
    
    public function __construct(float $width, float $length, string $roomName) {
        $this->width = $width;
        $this->length = $length;
        $this->roomName = $roomName;
    }

    private function convertToImperial(float $x): string {
        $valInFeet = $x * 3.2808399;
        $valFeet = (int)$valInFeet;
        $valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet) * 12);
        return $valFeet."&prime; ".$valInches."&Prime;";
    }

    public function imperialWidth(): string {
        return $this->convertToImperial($this->width);
    }

    public function imperialLength(): string {
        return $this->convertToImperial($this->length);
    }
}

Or, if you’re running PHP 8 you can simplify the constructor:

class Room {
    public function __construct(private float $width, private float $length, private string $roomName) {
    }

    private function convertToImperial(float $x): string {
        $valInFeet = $x * 3.2808399;
        $valFeet = (int)$valInFeet;
        $valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet) * 12);
        return $valFeet."&prime; ".$valInches."&Prime;";
    }

    public function imperialWidth(): string {
        return $this->convertToImperial($this->width);
    }

    public function imperialLength(): string {
        return $this->convertToImperial($this->length);
    }
}

The second block is exactly the same as the first one, only syntax is different.

#8

Getters required to read properties at least in extended classes and possibly for all. Setters could be protected,to change properties in extended classes. And anyway there is a big difference between access to propery with public setter and just public property

#9

But we don’t know any of the requirements yet. Why put a setter and getter on everything if we don’t even know if and how they can be changed? Maybe the width and length always need to be changed together for some reason, that I’d want a method that requires both arguments, not two setters. Maybe it’s not allowed to rename the room for some reason, then there shouldn’t be a setter. etc. etc.

#10

Because “no accessors” means no development. But normally code developes itself.

So what the problem? Two protected setters and public method that changes both and uses this setters.

Rename? What is relation between renaming and setters?