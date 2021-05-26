Passing arguments to an object's method

m_hutley: m_hutley: And this is how NASA puts the wrong amount of fuel in the rocket.

I have never heard amount this incident. In the event this is what happened, it is their system/software that failed, not the idea itself.

In this case, the application was feed information in the wrong metric, or the user reads the information believing it was a different metric. Both of these are the case of user error.

If the metric was sent together with the information this would not have been an issue, since if you passed imperial to an application expecting metric, it would convert your data, or promptly ask you to resubmit in metric. (Example, value object for languages that support this)

Similar when displaying the data, if a specific user prefers the data in Imperial, they could receive it as such. Or if it was important the data was in metric, it would be displayed as such with the correct numerator. In addition for an imperial user, there could be displayed a warning indicating that it is metric or another way around.

Utilizing a specific metric, timezone, etc. internally is the only sensible way to handle an application. When you receive the data, you convert it if required, store it, and when feeding it out, convert it again to what the user expects to see.

wake689: wake689: Just to put another spanner in the works. This talk of units has got me to thinking. The conversion to imperial doesn’t produce a float that is a length in feet - it produces a string that includes the units of feet and inches eg 17′ 9″. Not sure if that makes any difference to the above discussion?

If we are taking this to the step discussed above, then “Metric” in this case would for example utilize mm internally, and then have several ways to display the information, i.e. as meters, pretty format ( i.e. X m, Y cm and U mm) etc.

And again similar with Imperial. This way, it is easy to convert between the two, and then display it the desired way. Of course we would only tackle length measurements in this case, but any measurement would be set up similarly.

Now, the question is if you need this or not, all depends on the use case. The benefit of a good structure, is that it is easier to maintain in the long run, but at one point you need to stop, as the advantages are lost to bloating of code.