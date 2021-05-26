Passing arguments to an object's method

igor_g: igor_g: Instance of DistanceConverter should be a property of Room . And Room should have methods, that return converted data with help of DistanceConverter .

I expect what you are trying to say Room should return the desired metric type by utilizing the metric object which is passed as a dependency injection to Room.

If metric is desired, then an Metric object is injected that just pass along the values without doing changes.

If imperial is desired, then an Imperial object is injected, which will convert the metric values it receive.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Why? Why should the Room class itself be aware that something like imperial even exists? And what if we add other distance measures, should be add methods for those too? Seems to go against single responsibility principle (Room knows about non-Room stuff) and open/closed (need to modify Room when a different distance measure is added).

If internally in the system is using metric (for example mm etc.), and in the event different users/cases should return a different metric, we solve this by passing the desired metric the data should be returned as in a dependency injection, this way you get around the single responsibility issue you mention.

This would be similar to how you deal with Timezones you store the time internally as UTC, and when any interaction happens with the user you convert to/from their timezone.

In both of these cases, I would never recommend doing the conversion in the front end. The conversion should happen automatically before this, all depending on the user/software choices, this way no matter what layer is used to display the data, it will show the same.