Passing arguments to an object's method

The way convertMetricToImperial was written, it was written to translate Meters into Feet and Inches. It was, perhaps, not accurately named.
You would need a function that either took in units, or to write a different function to give you a square-meter-to-square-feet conversion. (Not that that’s relevant to the actual subject of OOP, but for the practical application.)
I wasn’t talking about the getArea method, but rather about the DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial static method. Obviously non-static methods on an object and regular functions are completely different. No debate on that
Ah right, I simplified it too much.
So maybe introduce an AreaConverter?
class AreaConverter {
public function convertMetricToImperial(float $squareMeters): float {
return 10.764 * $squareMeters;
}
}
Or rename the DistanceConverter and add this method there too.
I first attended an Object-Orientated Programming lecture at a Manchester UK Computer Club way back when I was using one of Nantucket Corporation’s Clipper Seasonal Versions for their DBase Compilers… I still cannot think in terms of Classes and unfortunately still treat them as glorified PHP function libraries… but I am making a little progress
Why? Why should the Room class itself be aware that something like imperial even exists? And what if we add other distance measures, should be add methods for those too? Seems to go against single responsibility principle (Room knows about non-Room stuff) and open/closed (need to modify Room when a different distance measure is added).
Because room calculating always bound to measure units.
Not should. Could. And I see no problem about.
No. Room calculates it not by itself, but uses external service.
Could be. So what?
Calculate at first room with Room and than convert with DistanceConverter is clear against Information Expert. Any time if required to convert room and so on,… developer should to use some other class, instead of use Room only.
Room has to be aware an external service exists to invoke the external service. The idea is that the Room object can act agnostically of its environment; it reports its measurement. If the user wants to take that measurement and pipe it through an external service, that is a choice of the user, not the object.
In real life there is no square measurement without concrete measure unit. This makes no any sense. That means, any time developer uses Room he should use some converter class after that. Those principle of code building brings a lot of troubles. Developer must rememeber a number of some specific classes, instead of just to choice proper Room method.
I expect what you are trying to say Room should return the desired metric type by utilizing the metric object which is passed as a dependency injection to Room.
If metric is desired, then an Metric object is injected that just pass along the values without doing changes.
If imperial is desired, then an Imperial object is injected, which will convert the metric values it receive.
If internally in the system is using metric (for example mm etc.), and in the event different users/cases should return a different metric, we solve this by passing the desired metric the data should be returned as in a dependency injection, this way you get around the single responsibility issue you mention.
This would be similar to how you deal with Timezones you store the time internally as UTC, and when any interaction happens with the user you convert to/from their timezone.
In both of these cases, I would never recommend doing the conversion in the front end. The conversion should happen automatically before this, all depending on the user/software choices, this way no matter what layer is used to display the data, it will show the same.
Just to put another spanner in the works. This talk of units has got me to thinking. The conversion to imperial doesn’t produce a float that is a length in feet - it produces a string that includes the units of feet and inches eg 17′ 9″. Not sure if that makes any difference to the above discussion? It probably doesn’t. An object instantiated by the class Room will have a property width which is a float that is a number of metres. When the script needs to output this value in Imperial that is when the underlying value needs to be converted to a string that is derived from the conversion, I guess.