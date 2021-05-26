Passing arguments to an object's method

Just a little disclaimer that this is sort of going off-topic and not really solving the original problem. But the 4 principles are
- Inheritance
- Abstraction
- Encapsulation
- Polymorphism
Just a little disclaimer that this is sort of going off-topic and not really solving the original problem. But the 4 principles are
Wouldn’t that give an incorrect result because the conversion factor is for a linear measurement rather than area - the conversion factor would need to be squared.
Unless I have misunderstood.
The way convertMetricToImperial was written, it was written to translate Meters into Feet and Inches. It was, perhaps, not accurately named.
You would need a function that either took in units, or to write a different function to give you a square-meter-to-square-feet conversion. (Not that that’s relevant to the actual subject of OOP, but for the practical application.)
Eventually got the internet back on so can now reply
@rpkamp,
Your examples clarified the passing of a Class as a method parameter and also the use of Static Methods. Very good and far better than previous explanations. Thanks.
While the Internet was off I also solved an accordion problem and also requiring numerous files to make the following:
I wasn’t talking about the
getArea method, but rather about the
DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial static method. Obviously non-static methods on an object and regular functions are completely different. No debate on that
Ah right, I simplified it too much.
So maybe introduce an
AreaConverter?
class AreaConverter {
public function convertMetricToImperial(float $squareMeters): float {
return 10.764 * $squareMeters;
}
}
Or rename the
DistanceConverter and add this method there too.
I first attended an Object-Orientated Programming lecture at a Manchester UK Computer Club way back when I was using one of Nantucket Corporation’s Clipper Seasonal Versions for their DBase Compilers… I still cannot think in terms of Classes and unfortunately still treat them as glorified PHP function libraries… but I am making a little progress
When I try to run that I get:
Parse error : syntax error, unexpected ‘private’ (T_PRIVATE), expecting variable (T_VARIABLE) in C:\Program Files\Ampps\www\convertOOP\convert02.php on line 3
I put <?php in a line above so line 3 is:
public function __construct(private float $width, private float $length, private string $roomName) {
Sounds like you’re not running PHP 8 then. Try this:
class Room {
private float $width;
private float $length;
private string $roomName;
public function __construct(float $width, float $length, string $roomName) {
$this->width = $width;
$this->length = $length;
$this->roomName = $roomName;
}
public function getWidth(): float {
return $this->width;
}
public function getLength(): float {
return $this->length;
}
public function getArea(): float {
return $this->width * $this->length;
}
}
Parse error : syntax error, unexpected ‘float’ (T_STRING), expecting function (T_FUNCTION) or const (T_CONST) in C:\Program Files\Ampps\www\convertOOP\convert02.php on line 2
(This time I put <?php on the same line as the first line of your code.)
I am running PHP 7.3, on AMPPS
<?php class Room {
private $width;
private $length;
private $roomName;
public function __construct(float $width, float $length, string $roomName) {
$this->width = $width;
$this->length = $length;
$this->roomName = $roomName;
}
public function getWidth(): float {
return $this->width;
}
public function getLength(): float {
return $this->length;
}
public function getArea(): float {
return $this->width * $this->length;
}
}
?>
gives no errors
<?php
class Room {
private $width;
private $length;
private $roomName;
public function __construct(float $width, float $length, string $roomName) {
$this->width = $width;
$this->length = $length;
$this->roomName = $roomName;
}
public function getWidth(): float {
return $this->width;
}
public function getLength(): float {
return $this->length;
}
public function getArea(): float {
return $this->width * $this->length;
}
}
class DistanceConverter {
public static function convertMetricToImperial(float $x): string {
$valInFeet = $x * 3.2808399;
$valFeet = (int) $valInFeet;
$valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet) * 12);
return $valFeet
."′ "
.$valInches
."″" ;
}
}
$room = new Room(12, 18, 'Some room');
echo 'The room is ' . DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($room->getLength()) . ' by ' . DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($room->getWidth());
?>
outputs:
The room is 59′ 1″ by 39′ 4″
Make
DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial() non-static. At all, static class members is some special case. Normally developer should to avoid it.
Instance of
DistanceConverter should be a property of
Room. And
Room should have methods, that return converted data with help of
DistanceConverter.
Why? Why should the
Room class itself be aware that something like imperial even exists? And what if we add other distance measures, should be add methods for those too? Seems to go against single responsibility principle (Room knows about non-Room stuff) and open/closed (need to modify Room when a different distance measure is added).
Because room calculating always bound to measure units.
Not should. Could. And I see no problem about.
No. Room calculates it not by itself, but uses external service.
Could be. So what?
Calculate at first room with
Room and than convert with
DistanceConverter is clear against Information Expert. Any time if required to convert room and so on,… developer should to use some other class, instead of use
Room only.
Room has to be aware an external service exists to invoke the external service. The idea is that the Room object can act agnostically of its environment; it reports its measurement. If the user wants to take that measurement and pipe it through an external service, that is a choice of the user, not the object.
In real life there is no square measurement without concrete measure unit. This makes no any sense. That means, any time developer uses
Room he should use some converter class after that. Those principle of code building brings a lot of troubles. Developer must rememeber a number of some specific classes, instead of just to choice proper
Room method.
It… has a unit.
By definition, if you need a “convertMetricToImperial”… your initial value is in a metric unit.
It HAS a unit.
If the USER wants to convert the METRIC unit to IMPERIAL units… they would invoke the conversion.
It is not for Room to implement.
That said, the theory of area of a rectangle doesnt give a flip what your units are.
x * y doesnt care if it’s in miles, feet, inches, meters, parsecs. You get Square-Whatever-You-Put-In’s.
Seems the edit has a bug… Inserting another post instead of updating
I expect what you are trying to say Room should return the desired metric type by utilizing the metric object which is passed as a dependency injection to Room.
If metric is desired, then an Metric object is injected that just pass along the values without doing changes.
If imperial is desired, then an Imperial object is injected, which will convert the metric values it receive.
If internally in the system is using metric (for example mm etc.), and in the event different users/cases should return a different metric, we solve this by passing the desired metric the data should be returned as in a dependency injection, this way you get around the single responsibility issue you mention.
This would be similar to how you deal with Timezones you store the time internally as UTC, and when any interaction happens with the user you convert to/from their timezone.
In both of these cases, I would never recommend doing the conversion in the front end. The conversion should happen automatically before this, all depending on the user/software choices, this way no matter what layer is used to display the data, it will show the same.
And this is how NASA puts the wrong amount of fuel in the rocket.