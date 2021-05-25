Passing arguments to an object's method

I wouldn’t use the
DistanceConverter for that, as that is just for converting distances (hence the name) and shouldn’t have anything to do with how Rooms work.
I think I would do it like this:
class Room {
public function __construct(private float $width, private float $length, private string $roomName) {
}
public function getWidth(): float {
return $this->width;
}
public function getLength(): float {
return $this->length;
}
public function getArea(): float {
return $this->width * $this->length;
}
}
$room = new Room(12, 18, 'Some room');
echo 'The area of the room is ', $room->getArea(), ' (or ', DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($room->getArea()), ')';
This is based on the Single Responsibility Principle - an object should be responsible for one thing and one thing only. I.e. the `Room` should not be responsible for metric to imperial conversion, the `DistanceConverter` should not be concerned with calculating the area of a `Room`.
The `Room` class should know everything about the `Room`, nothing else. The `DistanceConverter` should know everything about converting distances, nothing else.