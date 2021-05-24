Passing arguments to an object's method

wake689: wake689: So a class can just carry a function rather than being used to create an object? This is all good stuff but getting towards the edge of my comprehension horizon

As long as it doesn’t require any of the state of an object then yes, you can do that. You can also create an object first and then call methods on that, that still works.

SamA74: SamA74: No, the class defines a DistanceConverter object

Well, to get really technical a class defines a blueprint for objects that are instances of that class.

As long as a program isn’t running there is only the class. You can only look at the structure of what objects would look like when the program is ran, but there are no actual objects at that point. As soon as you actually run the program and call new Room() for example then an object is created. And that object is an instance of the Room class.

SamA74: SamA74: just as “room” is an object