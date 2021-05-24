Passing arguments to an object's method

SamA74: SamA74: Anything else will give an error.

Though I think PHP’s type juggling ways will allow data that could be interpreted as a float.

It depends …

By default PHP will try to convert any non-float to a float if you pass it to a function/method that requires a float. However, if you start your PHP file with declare(strict_types=1); it will complain if you pass anything other than a float - even if the value passed could be coerced into a float.

i.e. this works

<?php function foo(float $x) {} foo('3.14');

this does not:

<?php declare(strict_types=1); function foo(float $x) {} foo('3.14'); // TypeError

Note that declare(strict_types=1) is for calls inside that file only! If that file happens to declare a function and another file without declare(strict_types=1) calls that function it’s not strict!

file1.php

<?php declare(strict_types=1); function foo(float $x) {}

file2.php

<?php require (__DIR__ . '/file1.php'); foo('3.14'); // no error, because _this file_ doesn't enforce strict types, even though file1.php does!

