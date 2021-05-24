Passing arguments to an object's method

No, this is “type hinting”. It will force you to enter a float as the parameter. Anything else will give an error.
Though I think PHP’s type juggling ways will allow data that could be interpreted as a float.
It depends …
By default PHP will try to convert any non-float to a float if you pass it to a function/method that requires a float. However, if you start your PHP file with
declare(strict_types=1); it will complain if you pass anything other than a float - even if the value passed could be coerced into a float.
i.e. this works
<?php
function foo(float $x) {}
foo('3.14');
this does not:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
function foo(float $x) {}
foo('3.14'); // TypeError
Note that
declare(strict_types=1) is for calls inside that file only! If that file happens to declare a function and another file without
declare(strict_types=1) calls that function it’s not strict!
file1.php
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
function foo(float $x) {}
file2.php
<?php
require (__DIR__ . '/file1.php');
foo('3.14'); // no error, because _this file_ doesn't enforce strict types, even though file1.php does!
file3.php
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
require (__DIR__ . '/file1.php');
foo('3.14'); // TypeError, because this file does enforce strict types
So a class can just carry a function rather than being used to create an object? This is all good stuff but getting towards the edge of my comprehension horizon
So the caveat is whether strict types is set. So strictly speaking, in John’s example, it is, so there will be no type juggling, and you will get an error in that case.
No, the class defines a
DistanceConverter object, just as “room” is an object, it’s just a different kind of object that has different properties and methods to serve a different purpose.
As long as it doesn’t require any of the state of an object then yes, you can do that. You can also create an object first and then call methods on that, that still works.
Well, to get really technical a class defines a blueprint for objects that are instances of that class.
As long as a program isn’t running there is only the class. You can only look at the structure of what objects would look like when the program is ran, but there are no actual objects at that point. As soon as you actually run the program and call
new Room() for example then an object is created. And that object is an instance of the
Room class.
It’s not, it’s a class. We can use that class to create
Room objects, but in and of itself the code just describes a class.
I thought I couldn’t see an object being created. So you create the class just to be able to use the method within it? Why is that better than simply creating a simple function and calling that? (please be aware - I am new to this OOP business)
E.g. because for some functionality you will need not single function, but a lot of them. This functionality could be modifyed and suddenly will need a some data to save. If this is class, you can add properties there. Etc…
Adding onto this, you don’t necessarily want everything to be public. You don’t want people modifying things where it really shouldn’t be. That’s why using OOP is a lot better. Because you can restrict a developer on how they use those objects and methods.
Creating just a standalone function is ok, but you lose the ability to apply the 4 principles of OOP to your code structure.
Is that these four? Wheen I Googled I was offered three, four and five principles of OOP!
So in this scernario, if I then want to calculate the area of the room in metric and in imperial, what would be the best way to proceed? Would I add two more methods to the
class DistanceConverter
and call them in the same way?
I wouldn’t use the
DistanceConverter for that, as that is just for converting distances (hence the name) and shouldn’t have anything to do with how Rooms work.
I think I would do it like this:
class Room {
public function __construct(private float $width, private float $length, private string $roomName) {
}
public function getWidth(): float {
return $this->width;
}
public function getLength(): float {
return $this->length;
}
public function getArea(): float {
return $this->width * $this->length;
}
}
$room = new Room(12, 18, 'Some room');
echo 'The area of the room is ', $room->getArea(), ' (or ', DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($room->getArea()), ')';
This is based on the Single Responsibility Principle - an object should be responsible for one thing and one thing only. I.e. the `Room` should not be responsible for metric to imperial conversion, the `DistanceConverter` should not be concerned with calculating the area of a `Room`.
The `Room` class should know everything about the `Room`, nothing else. The `DistanceConverter` should know everything about converting distances, nothing else.
Yes
It isn’t. It’s a different way of doing the same thing. Most people like static methods on a class over functions because that way you group similar functions in one class, and possible add some
private methods to the class to help with stuff, and maybe even static properties, but you really need to watch out with those, as they are basically just global variables. And global variables make everything hard.
think that might have some issue with not knowing the units, but the point stands
I… disagree, but it somewhat depends on how we’re defining ‘simple function’. Assuming OP means outside of the class, it avoids having to name things in odd ways to avoid name collisions in the global function space.
$circle->getArea();
$square->getArea();
vs
getCircleArea($circle);
getSquareArea($square);
(I am aware that this is where the idea of extension and inheritance becomes relevant, but for the sake of simplicity, assume $circle and $square are not related.)
Just a little disclaimer that this is sort of going off-topic and not really solving the original problem. But the 4 principles are
- Inheritance
- Abstraction
- Encapsulation
- Polymorphism
Wouldn’t that give an incorrect result because the conversion factor is for a linear measurement rather than area - the conversion factor would need to be squared.
Unless I have misunderstood.
The way convertMetricToImperial was written, it was written to translate Meters into Feet and Inches. It was, perhaps, not accurately named.
You would need a function that either took in units, or to write a different function to give you a square-meter-to-square-feet conversion. (Not that that’s relevant to the actual subject of OOP, but for the practical application.)
Eventually got the internet back on so can now reply
@rpkamp,
Your examples clarified the passing of a Class as a method parameter and also the use of Static Methods. Very good and far better than previous explanations. Thanks.
While the Internet was off I also solved an accordion problem and also requiring numerous files to make the following:
I wasn’t talking about the
getArea method, but rather about the
DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial static method. Obviously non-static methods on an object and regular functions are completely different. No debate on that
Ah right, I simplified it too much.
So maybe introduce an
AreaConverter?
class AreaConverter {
public function convertMetricToImperial(float $squareMeters): float {
return 10.764 * $squareMeters;
}
}
Or rename the
DistanceConverter and add this method there too.
I first attended an Object-Orientated Programming lecture at a Manchester UK Computer Club way back when I was using one of Nantucket Corporation’s Clipper Seasonal Versions for their DBase Compilers… I still cannot think in terms of Classes and unfortunately still treat them as glorified PHP function libraries… but I am making a little progress