Passing arguments to an object's method

Getters required to read properties at least in extended classes and possibly for all. Setters could be protected,to change properties in extended classes. And anyway there is a big difference between access to propery with public setter and just public property
But we don’t know any of the requirements yet. Why put a setter and getter on everything if we don’t even know if and how they can be changed? Maybe the width and length always need to be changed together for some reason, that I’d want a method that requires both arguments, not two setters. Maybe it’s not allowed to rename the room for some reason, then there shouldn’t be a setter. etc. etc.
Because “no accessors” means no development. But normally code developes itself.
So what the problem? Two protected setters and public method that changes both and uses this setters.
Rename? What is relation between renaming and setters?
Here we go:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
# following should be set in php.ini
error_reporting(-1); // max error reporting
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
//=============================================================
class Conversion
{
//=============================================================
protected function convertToImperial(float $x): string
{
$valInFeet = $x * 3.2808399;
$valFeet = (int) $valInFeet;
$valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet) * 12);
return $valFeet
."′ "
.$valInches
."″" ;
}//
}/// endclass =================
//=============================================================
//=============================================================
class Room extends Conversion
{
//=============================================================
public function __construct
(
float $width = NULL,
float $length = NULL,
string $roomName = NULL
)
# no return value
{
if($width && $length && $roomName ):
$this->width = $width;
$this->length = $length;
$this->roomName = $roomName;
$tmp = '<h3> Succesfully Constructed Class : </h3>';
# echo $tmp;
endif;
}//
//=============================================================
public function show()
: string
{
$result = '<dl><dt> $roomName ==> ' .$this->roomName
. '</dt><dd> from $width ==> ' .$this->width .' meters '
. '</dd><dd> from $length ==> ' .$this->length .' meters '
. '</dd><dd> '
. '</dd><dd> to: $width ==> '
.$this->convertToImperial($this->width)
. '</dd><dd> to: $length ==> '
.$this->convertToImperial($this->length)
. '</dd><dd> '
. '</dd></dl>'
;
return $result;
}//
}/// endclass =================
$hall = new Room( 1.1, 2.2, 'Hall' );
echo $hall->show();
$kitchen = new Room( 11.1, 22.2, 'Kitchen' );
echo $kitchen->show();
Output:
Edit:
Have I got the public, private and protected methods correct?
Wow! Excellent help - thank you so much John_Betong, igor_g and rpkamp. Even a bit of lively debate - in fact I found the discussion interesting as it told me more about the finer points of OOP than any tutorial ever has.
The PHP I posted was the first Class I have ever created, so as far as OOP is concerned I am very much a beginner.
John_Betong - thank you for that code example. It looks very slick. I note the error checking (the if/else clause). I understand most of it, but I wonder if I may ask a couple of questions?
- What is the advantage in using inheritance here rather than using the single level of class?
- The line
protected function convertToImperial(float $x): string
Does the float convert the string $x to a float? I understand that generally in PHP it is not necessary to do such conversions as it will convert according to the context. Is it good practice to do so here or is it necessary? Or are you just experienced in multiple languages and so do it automatically? Please don’t consider this a criticism - I am simply interested to learn from those with more knowledge/experience than I have.
And what does
: string
do?
Thank you again everyone for taking the time and effort to pass on your skills to those of us who are some distance behind you!
That’s
return type declaration. PHP is very late to that scene, but majority of languages have already had such a thing since the beginning. PHP just recently introduced return type declarations in PHP 7.0.
In languages like C#, C++, Java, etc you would create a method like
public string convertToImperial(float x) {
// Do some thing in here.
}
So the scope of the method would go first, then the data type you want to return or am expecting to return, then the function name, and lastly, the parameters you want to pass into that method.
In PHP, it’s scope of the method first, then the keyword
function, then the function name, next your parameters, and lastly a semi-colon and the data type you want to return or am expecting to return. In PHP 8.0, you can now specify “mixed” data types which just really means you can use multiple data type declarations in 1 method. To do it, it’ll look something like
protected function convertToImperial(float $x): string|bool|array|object
Realistically, you want to just stick to using 1 data type declaration to avoid any bad coding practice.
The whole principle of inheritance is that you start with some generic class that has multiple subclasses that are more specific instances of the superclass. When you draw a diagram of the classes
Room an
conversion as promosed you would say "A
room is a kind of
conversion", which makes no sense whatsoever. Technically it works, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.
When dealing with orthogonal concepts like these, we should be using composition rather than inheritance.
Since the
convertToImperial is a pure function we can make it a static method on a class and call that method from the
Room class.
class DistanceConverter {
public static function convertMetricToImperial(float $x): string {
$valInFeet = $x * 3.2808399;
$valFeet = (int) $valInFeet;
$valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet) * 12);
return $valFeet
."′ "
.$valInches
."″" ;
}
}
class Room {
public function __construct(private float $width, private float $length, private string $roomName) {
}
public function imperialWidth(): string {
return DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($this->width);
}
public function imperialLength(): string {
return DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($this->length);
}
}
However, I don’t think the
Room class should even be concerned about imperial dimensions at all. Again composition makes more sense here IMO. We can keep the room to use metric only, and if for some reason outside of the class we need imperial we can fetch the value from the Room and convert it ourselves. This keeps the responsibility for conversion separate from the Room implementation.
class Room {
public function __construct(private float $width, private float $length, private string $roomName) {
}
public function getWidth(): float {
return $this->width;
}
public function getLength(): float {
return $this->length;
}
}
$room = new Room(12, 18, 'Some room');
echo 'The room is ' . DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($room->getLength()) . ' by ' . DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($room->getWidth());
If however distances are something really important in this project then lastly we could opt to make it a first class citizen and create a Value Object for it.
class Distance {
public function __construct(float $metricDistance) {}
public function getMetricDistance(): float {
return $this->metricDistance;
}
public function getImperialDistance(): string {
$valInFeet = $this->metricDistance * 3.2808399;
$valFeet = (int) $valInFeet;
$valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet) * 12);
return $valFeet
."′ "
.$valInches
."″" ;
}
}
Using that the
Room class could look like this:
class Room {
public function __construct(private Distance $width, private Distance $length, private string $roomName) {
}
public function getWidth(): Distance {
return $this->width;
}
public function getLength(): Distance {
return $this->length;
}
}
And then to print you could use:
$room = new Room(12, 18, 'Some room');
echo 'The room is ' . $room->getLength()->getImperialDistance() . ' by ' . $room->getLength()->getImperialDistance();
And in that case you also wouldn’t need the
DistanceConverter class anymore.
No, this is “type hinting”. It will force you to enter a float as the parameter. Anything else will give an error.
Though I think PHP’s type juggling ways will allow data that could be interpreted as a float.
It depends …
By default PHP will try to convert any non-float to a float if you pass it to a function/method that requires a float. However, if you start your PHP file with
declare(strict_types=1); it will complain if you pass anything other than a float - even if the value passed could be coerced into a float.
i.e. this works
<?php
function foo(float $x) {}
foo('3.14');
this does not:
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
function foo(float $x) {}
foo('3.14'); // TypeError
Note that
declare(strict_types=1) is for calls inside that file only! If that file happens to declare a function and another file without
declare(strict_types=1) calls that function it’s not strict!
file1.php
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
function foo(float $x) {}
file2.php
<?php
require (__DIR__ . '/file1.php');
foo('3.14'); // no error, because _this file_ doesn't enforce strict types, even though file1.php does!
file3.php
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
require (__DIR__ . '/file1.php');
foo('3.14'); // TypeError, because this file does enforce strict types
So a class can just carry a function rather than being used to create an object? This is all good stuff but getting towards the edge of my comprehension horizon
So the caveat is whether strict types is set. So strictly speaking, in John’s example, it is, so there will be no type juggling, and you will get an error in that case.
No, the class defines a
DistanceConverter object, just as “room” is an object, it’s just a different kind of object that has different properties and methods to serve a different purpose.
As long as it doesn’t require any of the state of an object then yes, you can do that. You can also create an object first and then call methods on that, that still works.
Well, to get really technical a class defines a blueprint for objects that are instances of that class.
As long as a program isn’t running there is only the class. You can only look at the structure of what objects would look like when the program is ran, but there are no actual objects at that point. As soon as you actually run the program and call
new Room() for example then an object is created. And that object is an instance of the
Room class.
It’s not, it’s a class. We can use that class to create
Room objects, but in and of itself the code just describes a class.
I thought I couldn’t see an object being created. So you create the class just to be able to use the method within it? Why is that better than simply creating a simple function and calling that? (please be aware - I am new to this OOP business)
E.g. because for some functionality you will need not single function, but a lot of them. This functionality could be modifyed and suddenly will need a some data to save. If this is class, you can add properties there. Etc…
Adding onto this, you don’t necessarily want everything to be public. You don’t want people modifying things where it really shouldn’t be. That’s why using OOP is a lot better. Because you can restrict a developer on how they use those objects and methods.
Creating just a standalone function is ok, but you lose the ability to apply the 4 principles of OOP to your code structure.
Is that these four? Wheen I Googled I was offered three, four and five principles of OOP!
So in this scernario, if I then want to calculate the area of the room in metric and in imperial, what would be the best way to proceed? Would I add two more methods to the
class DistanceConverter
and call them in the same way?
I wouldn’t use the
DistanceConverter for that, as that is just for converting distances (hence the name) and shouldn’t have anything to do with how Rooms work.
I think I would do it like this:
class Room {
public function __construct(private float $width, private float $length, private string $roomName) {
}
public function getWidth(): float {
return $this->width;
}
public function getLength(): float {
return $this->length;
}
public function getArea(): float {
return $this->width * $this->length;
}
}
$room = new Room(12, 18, 'Some room');
echo 'The area of the room is ', $room->getArea(), ' (or ', DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($room->getArea()), ')';
This is based on the Single Responsibility Principle - an object should be responsible for one thing and one thing only. I.e. the `Room` should not be responsible for metric to imperial conversion, the `DistanceConverter` should not be concerned with calculating the area of a `Room`.
The `Room` class should know everything about the `Room`, nothing else. The `DistanceConverter` should know everything about converting distances, nothing else.
Yes
It isn’t. It’s a different way of doing the same thing. Most people like static methods on a class over functions because that way you group similar functions in one class, and possible add some
private methods to the class to help with stuff, and maybe even static properties, but you really need to watch out with those, as they are basically just global variables. And global variables make everything hard.