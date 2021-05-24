Passing arguments to an object's method

Wow! Excellent help - thank you so much John_Betong, igor_g and rpkamp. Even a bit of lively debate - in fact I found the discussion interesting as it told me more about the finer points of OOP than any tutorial ever has.

The PHP I posted was the first Class I have ever created, so as far as OOP is concerned I am very much a beginner.

John_Betong - thank you for that code example. It looks very slick. I note the error checking (the if/else clause). I understand most of it, but I wonder if I may ask a couple of questions?

What is the advantage in using inheritance here rather than using the single level of class? The line

protected function convertToImperial(float $x): string

Does the float convert the string $x to a float? I understand that generally in PHP it is not necessary to do such conversions as it will convert according to the context. Is it good practice to do so here or is it necessary? Or are you just experienced in multiple languages and so do it automatically? Please don’t consider this a criticism - I am simply interested to learn from those with more knowledge/experience than I have.

And what does

: string

do?

Thank you again everyone for taking the time and effort to pass on your skills to those of us who are some distance behind you!