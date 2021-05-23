Passing arguments to an object's method

John_Betong: John_Betong: class Room extends Conversion

The whole principle of inheritance is that you start with some generic class that has multiple subclasses that are more specific instances of the superclass. When you draw a diagram of the classes Room an conversion as promosed you would say "A room is a kind of conversion ", which makes no sense whatsoever. Technically it works, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.

When dealing with orthogonal concepts like these, we should be using composition rather than inheritance.

Since the convertToImperial is a pure function we can make it a static method on a class and call that method from the Room class.

class DistanceConverter { public static function convertMetricToImperial(float $x): string { $valInFeet = $x * 3.2808399; $valFeet = (int) $valInFeet; $valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet) * 12); return $valFeet ."′ " .$valInches ."″" ; } }

class Room { public function __construct(private float $width, private float $length, private string $roomName) { } public function imperialWidth(): string { return DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($this->width); } public function imperialLength(): string { return DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($this->length); } }

However, I don’t think the Room class should even be concerned about imperial dimensions at all. Again composition makes more sense here IMO. We can keep the room to use metric only, and if for some reason outside of the class we need imperial we can fetch the value from the Room and convert it ourselves. This keeps the responsibility for conversion separate from the Room implementation.

class Room { public function __construct(private float $width, private float $length, private string $roomName) { } public function getWidth(): float { return $this->width; } public function getLength(): float { return $this->length; } }

$room = new Room(12, 18, 'Some room'); echo 'The room is ' . DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($room->getLength()) . ' by ' . DistanceConverter::convertMetricToImperial($room->getWidth());

If however distances are something really important in this project then lastly we could opt to make it a first class citizen and create a Value Object for it.

class Distance { public function __construct(float $metricDistance) {} public function getMetricDistance(): float { return $this->metricDistance; } public function getImperialDistance(): string { $valInFeet = $this->metricDistance * 3.2808399; $valFeet = (int) $valInFeet; $valInches = round(($valInFeet-$valFeet) * 12); return $valFeet ."′ " .$valInches ."″" ; } }

Using that the Room class could look like this:

class Room { public function __construct(private Distance $width, private Distance $length, private string $roomName) { } public function getWidth(): Distance { return $this->width; } public function getLength(): Distance { return $this->length; } }

And then to print you could use:

$room = new Room(12, 18, 'Some room'); echo 'The room is ' . $room->getLength()->getImperialDistance() . ' by ' . $room->getLength()->getImperialDistance();