Passing a global variable between functions

It’s not working because you’re shadowing the iid variable.

This occurs when you pass a variable of the same name into the event handler.

To remedy this, change:

$(document).on('click', "#i_day_events", function(event,iid) {

to:

$(document).on('click', "#i_day_events", function(event) {

and all will be well.

It’s also worth pointing out that it’s not ideal to create random globals throughout your code. At the least you should declare it explicitly in your program’s upper scope. E.g.: