Passing a global variable between functions

I have a global variable declared as var iid = ‘’;
Then I have a click event funtion that grabs the iid from within the DIV. This works.
After this I want to trigger another click event and pass the IID variable to that event but this is not working. It shows undefined in my second console log.
$(document).on('click', '.instructors_row', function(){
iid = $(this).attr('id');
console.log(iid);
$("#i_day_events").trigger("click");
$.ajax({
type:"POST",
url: "get_instructor_hours.php",
data: {iid:iid},
dataType: 'html',
success: function(response) {
document.getElementById("hours_worked").innerHTML = response;
},
});
});
$(document).on('click', "#i_day_events", function(event,iid) {
event.preventDefault(); //stops form on submit
var period = 'DAY';
console.log(iid); --------------------------------------- THIS SHOWS UNDEFINED
$.ajax({
type:"POST",
url: "get_instructor_events_report.php",
data: {period:period,iid:iid},
dataType: 'HTML',
success: function(response) {
console.log(response);
document.getElementById('instructor_filter_box').innerHTML = response;
},
});
});