Pass user input info to PayPal

I am seeing if there is a way to pass multiple user info to PayPal, for example a user can enter multiple info such as clubname, country, ref no, quantity and total price and subtotal, postage and grand total and also their full name, address and postcode and email

I have done it using one user input field and a ref no user input field with the following code but needs to be like a online ordering page

The code I have so far is below

<form action="https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr" method="post"> <fieldset> <input type="hidden" name="cmd" value="_xclick" /> <input type="hidden" name="business" value="" /> <input type="hidden" name="lc" value="GBP" /> <input type="hidden" name="item_name" value="Payment" /> <input type="hidden" name="item_number" value="P1" /> <input type="hidden" name="currency_code" value="GBP" /> <input type="hidden" name="button_subtype" value="" /> <input type="hidden" name="no_note" value="0" /> <input type="hidden" name="cn" value="Comments" /> <input type="hidden" name="no_shipping" value="1" /> <input type="hidden" name="rm" value="1" /> <input type="hidden" name="bn" value="PP-BuyNowBF:btn_paynowCC_LG.gif:NonHostedGuest" /> <table> <tr><td style="padding:0 5px 5px 0;">Amount GBP</td><td style="padding:0 5px 5px 0;"><input type="text" name="amount" maxlength="200" /></td></tr> <tr><td style="padding:0 5px 5px 0;"><input type="hidden" name="on0" value="Reference" />Reference</td><td style="padding:0 5px 5px 0;"> <input type="text" name="os0" maxlength="200" /></td></tr> <tr><td> </td><td style="padding:0 5px 5px 0;"> <input style="position:relative; left:-10px; background:#ffffff; border:0;" type="image" src="https://www.paypalobjects.com/en_AU/i/btn/btn_paynowCC_LG.gif" name="submit" alt="PayPal . The safer, easier way to pay online." /> <img alt="" style="border:0;" src="https://www.paypalobjects.com/en_GB/i/scr/pixel.gif" width="1" height="1" /> </td></tr> </table> </fieldset> </form>

Thank you in advance