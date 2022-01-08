Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

cssissimple: cssissimple: What if z2Class is incrementing by 1 every time function addDiv is run?

I think you are missing the point a bit. I only added a classname so that all the added elements of that type can be found easily. The IDs are being incremented on each one.

You don’t need to know what the id of the element is to find it because you just clicked that element and the event listener already knows what element you clicked.

e.g. You had this.

document.getElementById("z2").style.color = "blue" ;

Whereas in my code we know which element was clicked because the click handler tells us that.

event.target.style.color = "blue";

event.target is the element that was clicked. Why do we care about its iD?

I added the classname so the event listener was only interested in those z2 elements and that was an easy way to separate them from anything else in that container.

If you run my code above you can add as many elements as you like and you will see they know which one was clicked and change color according to what state the checkbox was in.

You don’t need to know the ID although you could find it from the event.target (i.e. e.target.id ).

Or did you have something else in mind?