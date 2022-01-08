Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

How would you pass z2.id into another function inside the same closure? The + i adds one each time. So when the first function runs the z2.id could be myId1 or myId2. I have another function that needs to be able to update the z2 element when called. And having a time figuring out how to get the value of i since it’s dynamic. There could be up to myId10. So how do I update the correct element and distinguish between the correct id in another function?

function myFunctionName() {
z2.id = "myId" + i;
// This needs to pass myId1 or myId2 or whatever the i was when the first function ran.
z2.onclick = myFunction(z2);
}

function myFunction(z2) {
if (document.getElementById('checkbox').checked) {
// How to get myId1 or myId2 in here?
document.getElementById("z2").style.color = "blue";
} else {
document.getElementById("z2").style.color = "red";
}
I have been developing this online trivia game over the years and the following is very similar in what you want to do -

        /*
         * Create Buttons then insert answers into buttons that were
         * create.
         */
        gameData.answers.forEach((value, index) => {


            let gameButton = buttonContainer.appendChild(d.createElement('button'));
            gameButton.id = 'answer' + (index + 1);
            gameButton.className = 'answerButton';
            gameButton.setAttribute('data-correct', (index + 1).toString());
            gameButton.addEventListener('click', clickHandler, false);
            /*
             * Don't Show Answers that have a Blank Field
             */
            if (value !== "") {
                gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode("📷 " + value));
            } else {
                gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode(" "));
                gameButton.style.pointerEvents = "none"; // Disable Click on Empty Field
            }
        });
    };

The full code can be found here:
game.js

You would be better off adding one event listener to the main container and then you can use event bubbling to detect which element was clicked even if it is dynamically added later.

I’m not sure of your use case but I adapted this demo from your other thread as I assumed you were building on it but the demo in itself doesn’t make much sense other than to show how to add the event listener.

The checkbox can be toggled and then you can click the label and it will change color. (This is probably something you could do in CSS using the :checked pseudo class but depends on your actual use case).

As I said the demo doesn’t really make sense and is probably not the flow you were looking for but the event listener portion should do what you want.