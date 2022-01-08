Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

You would be better off adding one event listener to the main container and then you can use event bubbling to detect which element was clicked even if it is dynamically added later.

I’m not sure of your use case but I adapted this demo from your other thread as I assumed you were building on it but the demo in itself doesn’t make much sense other than to show how to add the event listener.

The checkbox can be toggled and then you can click the label and it will change color. (This is probably something you could do in CSS using the :checked pseudo class but depends on your actual use case).

As I said the demo doesn’t really make sense and is probably not the flow you were looking for but the event listener portion should do what you want.