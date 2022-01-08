Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

How would you pass z2.id into another function inside the same closure? The + i adds one each time. So when the first function runs the z2.id could be myId1 or myId2. I have another function that needs to be able to update the z2 element when called. And having a time figuring out how to get the value of i since it’s dynamic. There could be up to myId10. So how do I update the correct element and distinguish between the correct id in another function?
function myFunctionName() {
z2.id = "myId" + i;
// This needs to pass myId1 or myId2 or whatever the i was when the first function ran.
z2.onclick = myFunction(z2);
}
function myFunction(z2) {
if (document.getElementById('checkbox').checked) {
// How to get myId1 or myId2 in here?
document.getElementById("z2").style.color = "blue";
} else {
document.getElementById("z2").style.color = "red";
}