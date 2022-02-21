Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

Ok, It may help if I can get the structure right for your use case and work from there
Does that mean you create a div and inside that div you create a checkbox, an input and a label?
What would be the purpose of the checkbox? is it important to the function?
I’m thinking that perhaps you have html like this when you have added a couple of divs.
<div id="container">
<div id="myDiv0">
<input type="checkbox" id="checkbox0">
<input type="text" id="textDescription0">
<label for="textDescription0" id="myLabelId0" class="z2Class">Label 0</label>
</div>
<div id="myDiv1">
<input type="checkbox" id="checkbox1">
<input type="text" id="textDescription1">
<label for="textDescription1" id="myLabelId1" class="z2Class">Label 1</label>
</div>
<div id="myDiv2">
<input type="checkbox" id="checkbox2">
<input type="text" id="textDescription2">
<label for="textDescription2" id="myLabelId2" class="z2Class">Label 2</label>
</div>
</div>
Is that html correct for what you are doing or is there something more complicated going on inside there?
If we can get the html correct then coding the solution is going to be easier.