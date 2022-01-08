Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

I have been developing this online trivia game over the years and the following is very similar in what you want to do -

/* * Create Buttons then insert answers into buttons that were * create. */ gameData.answers.forEach((value, index) => { let gameButton = buttonContainer.appendChild(d.createElement('button')); gameButton.id = 'answer' + (index + 1); gameButton.className = 'answerButton'; gameButton.setAttribute('data-correct', (index + 1).toString()); gameButton.addEventListener('click', clickHandler, false); /* * Don't Show Answers that have a Blank Field */ if (value !== "") { gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode("📷 " + value)); } else { gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode(" ")); gameButton.style.pointerEvents = "none"; // Disable Click on Empty Field } }); };

The full code can be found here:

game.js