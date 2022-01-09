Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

@PaulOB let me try to implement this. I really appreciate your help.
@PaulOB okay, I can understand what you are doing.
When you click the label it changes the label to red. But what about when you click the label it changes the input on it’s left to red or blue? The input on the left has a dynamic id (ie.) input1, input2, input3.
So the if you click the label it can change the current label because it knows the current element that was clicked but it won’t work to change it’s corresponding inputs say border color. Do you understand?
You could do that by adding a class to the parent div when the label is clicked and that allows you to target anything in that section.
Or you could use js to find the previous element assuming that was the input. Or you could use the ‘for’ attribute of the label to identify the iD of input that you want to target.
There are many ways to do it but it all depends on your set up and what happens next.
I’m just offline for an hour but if the above doesn’t help then I’ll put up another demo
I can see how adding a class would work. Then you could target the inputs inside the class for the container.
The issue I still see is the checkbox has an id that increments by 1 and each time you click add div a new checkbox is created.
z.id = "checkbox" + i;
So here
if (document.getElementById("checkbox").checked) {
Won’t get the correct id.
Is there a way to pass the current value of i when the inputs are created to another function so it can target the correct id?
I might have one DIV that has two input or two labels for example and without the ID I would be applying changes to every input inside the DIV instead of being able to isolate the correct one. Anyways that’s why I figured having access to i would give more granular control.
For example, is my syntax incorrect? If it isn’t, then how do I make sure the i is the correct number of the element that was clicked and not the global value of i?
if (document.getElementById("checkbox" + i).checked) {
Ok, It may help if I can get the structure right for your use case and work from there
Does that mean you create a div and inside that div you create a checkbox, an input and a label?
What would be the purpose of the checkbox? is it important to the function?
I’m thinking that perhaps you have html like this when you have added a couple of divs.
<div id="container">
<div id="myDiv0">
<input type="checkbox" id="checkbox0">
<input type="text" id="textDescription0">
<label for="textDescription0" id="myLabelId0" class="z2Class">Label 0</label>
</div>
<div id="myDiv1">
<input type="checkbox" id="checkbox1">
<input type="text" id="textDescription1">
<label for="textDescription1" id="myLabelId1" class="z2Class">Label 1</label>
</div>
<div id="myDiv2">
<input type="checkbox" id="checkbox2">
<input type="text" id="textDescription2">
<label for="textDescription2" id="myLabelId2" class="z2Class">Label 2</label>
</div>
</div>
Is that html correct for what you are doing or is there something more complicated going on inside there?
If we can get the html correct then coding the solution is going to be easier.
<div>
<button id="1">Click me</button>
</div>
<div>
<input type="checkbox" id="1">
</div>
<div>
<button id="2">Click me</button>
</div>
<div>
<input type="checkbox" id="2">
</div>
Separate Divs are created at the same time but from two different functions. If you click button1 how do you update the input1 and not input2? If you click button2 how do you update input2 and not input1?
IDs are all dynamic.
There’s a third function in the closure that runs when you click a click me button and needs to update the corresponding checkbox.
That html is not valid with duplicate ids so you need something like.
<div>
<button id="btn1">Click me</button>
</div>
<div>
<input type="checkbox" id="cbox1">
</div>
<div>
<button id="btn2">Click me</button>
</div>
<div>
<input type="checkbox" id="cbox2">
</div>
Assuming you are adding event listeners to the buttons then you can retrieve the ID from the button that was clicked e.g. btn1. Then assuming you have matched that button to the input called cbox1 all you have to do is retrieve the last digit from the id of the event target and use that to target the input. As long as all the elements you want to target in that section are consistent then you can follow that approach.
I updated my example to show the method but it doesn’t match your new html but the method is the same.
You don’t really need to pass anything between the function because you can get what you want for the function when it is clicked. It’s much cleaner than your idea of adding multiple event listeners and passing multiple ids each time. Especially if you are adding other elements dynamically also as you could also test for clicks on those in the single event listener on the parent (if that was required).
If that doesn’t help I’ll be back tomorrow. Also what would be useful is if you could create the full html for the finished section as you have done above but with everything in place. I don’t see what the checkbox is doing and how that ties into the scheme of things at the moment.
However the crux of your question is answered in that you can retrieve the id of the element that was clicked and the last digit of that id will be the last digit of the matching element. All you need to provide is the name you gave it at the start and add the digit.
e.g. in the event listener from my example.
var index = e.target.id.slice(-1); // find last digit of id
var theInput = d.querySelector("#" + textDescription + index);
Where textDescription was defined as
const textDescription = "textDescription"; at the start.
I should also point out that there probably is a better way to do this if one of the JS gurus wants to jump in
I am closely reviewing your code to see how you got there.
@PaulOB if the Div tag which is Container is static this code would work. My wrappers ID is static but anytime you would click anywhere in the Container function (e) would run. That sounds like a lot of calls to a function that may or may not be needed. There’s an event listener set for the entire Container. Is there really no way to call function (e) when and only when someone was to click on click me?
container.addEventListener("click", function (e) {
var index = e.target.id.slice(-1); // find last digit
var theInput = d.querySelector("#" + textDescription + index);
// If the event target doesn't match bail
if (!event.target.classList.contains("z2Class")) return;
I mean I understand ultimately nothing would happen as a result of clicking the container only unless you click click me but it does seem like a ton of calls to the function.
If you clicked the input or anywhere inside the container it would call function(e) correct? Or am I missing something?
I really appreciate your help!
Hopefully I’m not going to cause offense here, but I do find this confusing. What is ‘w’, what is ‘z’, what is ‘z2’? Personally I would go with more descriptive names.
function addDiv() {
var w = d.createElement("DIV");
var z = d.createElement("INPUT");
var z2 = d.createElement("LABEL");
var labelContent = d.createTextNode("Click Me " + i);
z.setAttribute("type", "text");
w.id = myDiv + i;
z.id = textDescription + i;
z2.setAttribute("for", z.id);
z2.id = "myLabelId" + i;
// lets add a class so we make them easier to find
z2.className = "z2Class";
z2.appendChild(labelContent);
i++;
w.append(z);
w.append(z2);
d.getElementById("container").appendChild(w);
}
I think a better and less cumbersome alternative here is to go with a template string
My html isn’t quite the same, a mix of the above really, but should illustrate my point. You could go with this instead
const rowTemplate = function(count) {
return `
<div id='row-${count}' class='row'>
<div>
<label for='textDescription-${count}'>
<input type='text' id='textDescription-${count}'>
</div>
<div>
<button id="btn-${count}" data-for='textDescription-${count}'>Click me</button>
</div>
</div>
`
}
Note I have mimicked the label’s for by adding a dataset for property to the button e.g.
data-for='textDescription-${count}'.
So no need to slice numbers we can access the textbox in the handler with
parent.querySelector(`#${target.dataset.for}`)
Another example of using a function to return a template. Here I am passing in an object with an id and an array. Dynamically I am then able to build a list using Array.map
const namesTemplate = ({id, names = []}) => (
`
<ul id='${id}'>
${names.map(name => `<li>Name is ${name}</li>`).join('\n\t')}
</ul>
`
)
console.log(
namesTemplate({
id: 'names-01',
names: ['Rod', 'Jane', 'Freddy']
})
)
//Output
/*
<ul id='names-01'>
<li>Name is Rod</li>
<li>Name is Jane</li>
<li>Name is Freddy</li>
</ul>
*/
There are apparently security risks with this approach if the arguments to the template come form an outside source such as user input. That said there are methods to sanitize the html (DOMPurify seems to come highly recommended)
Anyway here is a codepen. I’m sure it doesn’t fit your brief exactly, but hopefully it is of use.
For what it is worth here is the code as well.
It could be refactored and using modules we could import the template.
const rowTemplate = function(count) {
return `
<div id='row-${count}' class='row'>
<div>
<label for='textDescription-${count}'>
<input type='text' id='textDescription-${count}'>
</div>
<div>
<button id="btn-${count}" data-for='textDescription-${count}'>Click me</button>
</div>
</div>
`
}
const getAddRowHandler = function(container) {
let count = 0
// return handler
// both count and container will be scoped inside the handler's closure
return function(event) {
container.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', rowTemplate(count++))
}
}
const rowClickHandler = function(event) {
// event.target = what we clicked on
const target = event.target
// if it isn't a button return early
if (!target.matches('button')) return
// traverse from the button element up to the nearest .row class e.g. it's row container
const row = target.closest('.row')
// data-for or in JS the button's dataset.for holds the id to the textbox
const textBox = row.querySelector(`#${target.dataset.for}`)
// As a test console.log contents of text box.
console.log(textBox.value)
}
const addRowButton = document.querySelector('#addDiv')
const container = document.querySelector('#container')
// pass the container element to the getAddRowHandler and get back the handler function
addRowButton.addEventListener('click', getAddRowHandler(container))
// Like Paul I am using event delegation and letting the events bubble up
container.addEventListener('click', rowClickHandler)
@rpg_digital @PaulOB Thank you but I think your response is a bit complex for me at this point in time. I am still learning Javascript. Thank you for taking the time. I came across what seems to be rather simple way of accomplishing this task.
<button id="1" onClick="reply_click(this.id)">B1</button>
// Then the function can get the ID like so
<script>
function reply_click(this.id)
{
alert(clicked_id);
}
</script>
So my question is how do you write this function out when you are generating the HTML dynamically?
function myFunction() {
var w = d.createElement("checkbox");
w.id = "myCheckbox" + i;
w.onclick = myOtherFunction(this.id);
}
// I feel like something is not correct here.
function myOtherFunction(clicked_id) {
var index = e.target.id.slice(-1);
if (document.getElementById('clicked_id').checked) {
document.getElementById("otherElement" + index).style.color = "blue";
} else {
document.getElementById("otherElement" + index).style.color = "red";
}
}
@rpg_digital I wasn’t trying to steam roll pass your response.
It’s just the HTML is being created with Javascript whereas with your you are writing it out. I can see how your solution would work though.
@cssissimple with the template string and insertAdjacentHTML the string is being converted/parsed in the background and is essentially doing what you are doing in longform by creating and appending elements.
I think it is a great learning exercise what you are doing, but I think the template approach is a lot clearer and easier to read.
I would still recommend using descriptive names rather than single characters for your variables. When you come back to your code in the future it will be a lot easier to understand. But hey, that’s your choice
ps. Sorry if my solution was confusing. Will bear that in mind.
I have a feeling you are probably one of the Worlds best programmers.
Certainly not. Kind of you to say though
That sounds like a lot of calls to a function that may or may not be needed. There’s an event listener set for the entire Container. Is there really no way to call function (e) when and only when someone was to click on click me
No the opposite is true. My method attaches only one event listener but you are adding multiple listeners. It is better practice to just add the one event listener to the parent. All events bubble up through every element anyway.
The main point of adding the event listener to the parent is that it will work with newly created elements also. Your method means that you have to create the element and then add an event listener each time you create it which is awkward.
button id=“1” onClick=“reply_click(this.id)”>
Inline event handlers like the above are very bad practice and should be avoided at all costs. You should use event listeners from the js file and not dirty the html with your js. (Notwithstanding the above points you requested that you wanted the id of a different element to the one clicked as well so that approach is not going to work for you anyway. You’d still have to find the other element(s).)
Both of what I suggest above are accepted best practices for js so it makes sense to use those methods.
There is no benefit in your this.id argument anyway because you can get that in my version from the function with the event target id.
I believe what I have given you does everything you want so I’m not sure what is troubling you? I would advise you try to follow the approaches mentioned to achieve your goal.
Of course the code offered by @rpg_digital is much better and worth pursuing just for the learning curve.
I will also (later today) tidy up my code to use better variable names which is something I have mentioned a couple of times now.
Just for example only I created an event listener each time you add the element and it would look like this.
The difference being from my other example is that if you are adding loads of elements then you are also loading loads of event listeners which is wasteful when one could do the job.
However it may help in you understanding how it works.
The event listener is created when you create the element.
z2.addEventListener("click", z2Handler, false);
The z2Handler is run when that element is clicked.
function z2Handler(e) {
var index = e.target.id.slice(-1);
var theInput = d.querySelector("#" + textDescription + index);
theInput.classList.add("highlight");
e.target.classList.add("highlight");
}
The (e) is the event that was triggered when the element was clicked and e.target will tell you what element that was and you can retrieve the id or whatever from that element.
Hope that makes it a little clearer to understand
It would also be worth noting that the html you create is created in the correct manner so that you can do what you want more easily. If you are grouping things that go together then they should have a common container rather than just adding stuff here, there and everywhere. Also note that a lot of the highlighting could most likely be done with css in the right structure and just a little js.
That’s the reason why you should build the template in pure html and css first before you break it down into JS. In that way you can make sure it does all you want before you event start programming
I concur
I think a good idea would be for @cssissimple to layout in HTML a complete before and after. The brief is a bit unclear right now.
Yes, it seems like the goalposts move a little at each twist and turn and I probably don’t help a lot with my basic js approach