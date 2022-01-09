Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

cssissimple: cssissimple: <div> <button id="1">Click me</button> </div> <div> <input type="checkbox" id="1"> </div> <div> <button id="2">Click me</button> </div> <div> <input type="checkbox" id="2"> </div>

That html is not valid with duplicate ids so you need something like.

<div> <button id="btn1">Click me</button> </div> <div> <input type="checkbox" id="cbox1"> </div> <div> <button id="btn2">Click me</button> </div> <div> <input type="checkbox" id="cbox2"> </div>

Assuming you are adding event listeners to the buttons then you can retrieve the ID from the button that was clicked e.g. btn1. Then assuming you have matched that button to the input called cbox1 all you have to do is retrieve the last digit from the id of the event target and use that to target the input. As long as all the elements you want to target in that section are consistent then you can follow that approach.

I updated my example to show the method but it doesn’t match your new html but the method is the same.

You don’t really need to pass anything between the function because you can get what you want for the function when it is clicked. It’s much cleaner than your idea of adding multiple event listeners and passing multiple ids each time. Especially if you are adding other elements dynamically also as you could also test for clicks on those in the single event listener on the parent (if that was required).

If that doesn’t help I’ll be back tomorrow. Also what would be useful is if you could create the full html for the finished section as you have done above but with everything in place. I don’t see what the checkbox is doing and how that ties into the scheme of things at the moment.

However the crux of your question is answered in that you can retrieve the id of the element that was clicked and the last digit of that id will be the last digit of the matching element. All you need to provide is the name you gave it at the start and add the digit.

e.g. in the event listener from my example.

var index = e.target.id.slice(-1); // find last digit of id var theInput = d.querySelector("#" + textDescription + index);

Where textDescription was defined as const textDescription = "textDescription"; at the start.

I should also point out that there probably is a better way to do this if one of the JS gurus wants to jump in