Pass Element ID from one function to another in the same closure

JavaScript
#1

How would you pass z2.id into another function inside the same closure? The + i adds one each time. So when the first function runs the z2.id could be myId1 or myId2. I have another function that needs to be able to update the z2 element when called. And having a time figuring out how to get the value of i since it’s dynamic. There could be up to myId10. So how do I update the correct element and distinguish between the correct id in another function?


z2.id = "myId" + i;
// This needs to pass myId1 or myId2 or whatever the i was when the first function ran.
z2.onclick = myFunction(z2);

function myFunction(z2) {
if (document.getElementById('checkbox').checked) {
// How to get myId1 or myId2 in here?
document.getElementById("z2").style.color = "blue";
} else {
document.getElementById("z2").style.color = "red";
}
#2

I have been developing this online trivia game over the years and the following is very similar in what you want to do -

        /*
         * Create Buttons then insert answers into buttons that were
         * create.
         */
        gameData.answers.forEach((value, index) => {


            let gameButton = buttonContainer.appendChild(d.createElement('button'));
            gameButton.id = 'answer' + (index + 1);
            gameButton.className = 'answerButton';
            gameButton.setAttribute('data-correct', (index + 1).toString());
            gameButton.addEventListener('click', clickHandler, false);
            /*
             * Don't Show Answers that have a Blank Field
             */
            if (value !== "") {
                gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode("📷 " + value));
            } else {
                gameButton.appendChild(d.createTextNode(" "));
                gameButton.style.pointerEvents = "none"; // Disable Click on Empty Field
            }
        });
    };

The full code can be found here:
game.js

#3

This looks like the data you are passing is in the same function? I’m new to javascript.

The function in my closure can only be called when clicked.

If that is what this snippet does could you please explain a little?