Pass array.push as an argument in function

Hi, I’m doing some example on high order functions with the following code:

function loop(value, test, update, body) {
    if (test(value)) {
        body(value);
        value = update(value);
        return loop(value, test, update, body)
    }
}

loop(3, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, console.log)

And it works as expected. Next, I tried to put Array.prototype.push() as body argument and I receive an error.

TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object
let loopArray = [];
loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, loopArray.push);

I changed the code to this:

let loopArray = [];
loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, (element) => loopArray.push(element))

So it’s okay now.
My question is, what is the difference between console.log and loopAray.push as a parameter?

only thought that strikes to mind is not being able to use the prototype’s functions as parameters without losing context… console.log isnt a prototype, so it may be able to keep its context intact by relying on the global definition…

I think you’re right, I just tried with some other functions and it behaves the same.
Thank you @m_hutley for pointing me in the right direction.

Interesting.

‘push’ loses it’s context(this) as soon as it is passed into loop, which makes sense. You are not passing in loopArray.push you are just passing in the right hand method ‘push’

A simple test

var push = Array.prototype.push;
push(1) /* Throws exactly the same Type Error */

or

var obj = {
    person : 'Bob',
    sayName(){
        console.log(this.person)
    }
}

obj.sayName(); // Bob

(function(sayName){

  sayName()  // undefined (window.person)
    
}(obj.sayName))

A test with binding

var arr = [];

function loop(value, test, update, body) {
    if (test(value)) {
        body(value);
        value = update(value);
        return loop(value, test, update, body)
    }
}

loop(3, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, arr.push.bind(arr))

console.log(arr) /* [3,2,1] */

What is odd though is you would have thought that the ‘this’ in ‘push’ would resolve to window and throw some sort of related error.

This one in particular
Uncaught TypeError: Failed to set an indexed property on ‘Window’: Index property setter is not supported.

Looking at the ECMA docs it is failing at the first step

When the push method is called with zero or more arguments the following steps are taken:

  1. Let O be ToObject( this value).

ToObject will throw a TypeError for null or undefined

console is a property of window (In chrome anyway).

you can console.log it
console.log(window.console)

You can also do a similar test to above
var con = console.log; con('hello') // hello

Yes, just to add what has already been said – in JS methods are not automatically bound to their context, they have to be explicitly invoked on a given object. You can however bind() a function to its (or any other) context like so:

const array = ['foo']
const push = array.push.bind(array)

push('bar')
console.log(array) // 'foo', 'bar'

BTW conversely you can “borrow” methods from other objects, such as when calling map() on a node list (or forEach() before it became part of the DOM specs):

const elements = document.querySelectorAll('div')
const ids = [].map.call(elements, element => element.id)
// Or, longer but without creating an intermediary empty array:
// const ids = Array.prototype.map.call(elements, element => element.id)

This actually makes for a very simple polyfill for aforementioned forEach():

NodeList.prototype.forEach = (
  NodeList.prototype.forEach ||
  Array.prototype.forEach
)
And this is why you should always enable strict mode. ;-)

First off sorry Krledev for hijacking your thread.

You have got me there, I have learnt quite a lot in JS over the years, but for some reason not really considered ‘use strict’. I had the idea that it would enforce a coding style similar to Crockford’s JSLint, which I am not a 100% a fan of — not at it’s strictest anyway

Example

let x = 5,
    y = 10,
    z = 'a';

JSLint Errors

Expected ';' and instead saw ','.
let x = 5,
Unexpected ','.
let x = 5,
Use double quotes, not single quotes.
    z = 'a';

I am glad to see ‘no strict’ isn’t so strict and will pick up on useful things like trying to use undeclared variables — that said I don’t think it is a safeguard for terrible coding.

Going back to array.push as an argument, how would ‘no strict’ make a difference in this situation?

'use strict'

const arr = [];

function loop(value, test, update, body) {

    if (test(value)) {
        body(value);
        value = update(value);
        return loop(value, test, update, body)
    }
}

loop(3, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, arr.push)

console.log(arr)

Error Thrown

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object

I am sure I am being dense, but as I say I would have expected this instead.

Uncaught TypeError: Failed to set an indexed property on ‘Window’: Index property setter is not supported.

Not going to lose any sleep over it though;)

Because now it tells you that this refers to nothing, rather than implicitly to the global object.

[quote=“rpg_digital, post:7, topic:351241, full:true”]
JSLint Errors

Expected ';' and instead saw ','.
let x = 5,
Unexpected ','.
let x = 5,
Use double quotes, not single quotes.
    z = 'a';

Using separate lines for variable declarations has the benefit of making it much easier to refactor and work with the code. And with single/double quotes, when either achieve the same thing, arguments are reduced by enforcing only one type of them.

There really are good reasons behind each decision there.

let x = 5;
let y = 10;
let z = "a";

You may not like it though, so you can come up with your own rigorous set of standards to use throughout your own shop.