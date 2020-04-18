Pass array.push as an argument in function

Hi, I’m doing some example on high order functions with the following code:
function loop(value, test, update, body) {
if (test(value)) {
body(value);
value = update(value);
return loop(value, test, update, body)
}
}
loop(3, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, console.log)
And it works as expected. Next, I tried to put Array.prototype.push() as body argument and I receive an error.
TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object
let loopArray = [];
loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, loopArray.push);
I changed the code to this:
let loopArray = [];
loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, (element) => loopArray.push(element))
So it’s okay now.
My question is, what is the difference between console.log and loopAray.push as a parameter?
