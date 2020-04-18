Pass array.push as an argument in function

Hi, I’m doing some example on high order functions with the following code:

function loop(value, test, update, body) {
    if (test(value)) {
        body(value);
        value = update(value);
        return loop(value, test, update, body)
    }
}

loop(3, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, console.log)

And it works as expected. Next, I tried to put Array.prototype.push() as body argument and I receive an error.

TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object
let loopArray = [];
loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, loopArray.push);

I changed the code to this:

let loopArray = [];
loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, (element) => loopArray.push(element))

So it’s okay now.
My question is, what is the difference between console.log and loopAray.push as a parameter?

only thought that strikes to mind is not being able to use the prototype’s functions as parameters without losing context… console.log isnt a prototype, so it may be able to keep its context intact by relying on the global definition…

I think you’re right, I just tried with some other functions and it behaves the same.
Thank you @m_hutley for pointing me in the right direction.

Interesting.

‘push’ loses it’s context(this) as soon as it is passed into loop, which makes sense. You are not passing in loopArray.push you are just passing in the right hand method ‘push’

A simple test

var push = Array.prototype.push;
push(1) /* Throws exactly the same Type Error */

or

var obj = {
    person : 'Bob',
    sayName(){
        console.log(this.person)
    }
}

obj.sayName(); // Bob

(function(sayName){

  sayName()  // undefined (window.person)
    
}(obj.sayName))

A test with binding

var arr = [];

function loop(value, test, update, body) {
    if (test(value)) {
        body(value);
        value = update(value);
        return loop(value, test, update, body)
    }
}

loop(3, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, arr.push.bind(arr))

console.log(arr) /* [3,2,1] */

What is odd though is you would have thought that the ‘this’ in ‘push’ would resolve to window and throw some sort of related error.

This one in particular
Uncaught TypeError: Failed to set an indexed property on ‘Window’: Index property setter is not supported.

Looking at the ECMA docs it is failing at the first step

When the push method is called with zero or more arguments the following steps are taken:

  1. Let O be ToObject( this value).

ToObject will throw a TypeError for null or undefined

console is a property of window (In chrome anyway).

you can console.log it
console.log(window.console)

You can also do a similar test to above
var con = console.log; con('hello') // hello