Pass array.push as an argument in function

Hi, I’m doing some example on high order functions with the following code:

function loop(value, test, update, body) { if (test(value)) { body(value); value = update(value); return loop(value, test, update, body) } } loop(3, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, console.log)

And it works as expected. Next, I tried to put Array.prototype.push() as body argument and I receive an error.

TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object let loopArray = []; loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, loopArray.push);

I changed the code to this:

let loopArray = []; loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, (element) => loopArray.push(element))

So it’s okay now.

My question is, what is the difference between console.log and loopAray.push as a parameter?

