Pass array.push as an argument in function

Hi, I’m doing some example on high order functions with the following code:

function loop(value, test, update, body) {
    if (test(value)) {
        body(value);
        value = update(value);
        return loop(value, test, update, body)
    }
}

loop(3, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, console.log)

And it works as expected. Next, I tried to put Array.prototype.push() as body argument and I receive an error.

TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object
let loopArray = [];
loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, loopArray.push);

I changed the code to this:

let loopArray = [];
loop(1, n => n > 0, n => n - 1, (element) => loopArray.push(element))

So it’s okay now.
My question is, what is the difference between console.log and loopAray.push as a parameter?

only thought that strikes to mind is not being able to use the prototype’s functions as parameters without losing context… console.log isnt a prototype, so it may be able to keep its context intact by relying on the global definition…

I think you’re right, I just tried with some other functions and it behaves the same.
Thank you @m_hutley for pointing me in the right direction.