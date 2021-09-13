Pass a variable into jquery from javascript - document.ready

JavaScript
Hello guys; I am going crazy looking for a way to overcome this block; I create a variable in a javascript function and I would like to pass it inside a jquery function; this jquery function starts at the click of a button and is in turn enclosed within a document.ready function

Can someone help me?

function tendina() {

var numeroFilmimportati = "Hello";

return numeroFilmimportati;

}

$(document).ready(function showOption() {

    $("#salvaInput").click(function pulsanteSalva(numeroFilmimportati) {

        alert(numeroFilmimportati);

});

});