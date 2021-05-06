Partially stuck in JQuery animate

JavaScript
Hello there,

Live Link

I am unable to troubleshoot why the move left and move right triggers are not working?

$(document).ready(function() {

	$('#btnFadeOut').click(function() {
		$('#box').fadeOut(3000, function() {
			$('#btnFadeOut').text('Faded!');
		});
	});

	$('#btnFadeIn').click(function() {
		$('#box').fadeIn(3000);
	});

	$('#btnFadeTog').click(function() {
		$('#box').fadeToggle(3000);
	});

	$('#btnSlideUp').click(function() {
		$('#box').slideUp(3000);
	});

	$('#btnSlideDown').click(function() {
		$('#box').slideDown(3000);
	});	

	$('#btnSlideTog').click(function() {
		$('#box').slideToggle(3000);
	});

	$('#btnStop').click(function() {
		$('#box').stop(3000);
	});

	$('#moveRight').click(function() {
		$('#box').animate({
			right:500
		});
	});

  $('#moveLeft').click(function() {
		$('#box').animate({
			left:0
		});
	});

});
The triggers are working, but the code inside them isn’t doing anything. Did you see this in the manual?

CSS is the culprit? Flexbox? Margin?

Got it →

