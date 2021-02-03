Partially stuck in JQuery animate

Hello there,
I am unable to troubleshoot why the move left and move right triggers are not working?
$(document).ready(function() {
$('#btnFadeOut').click(function() {
$('#box').fadeOut(3000, function() {
$('#btnFadeOut').text('Faded!');
});
});
$('#btnFadeIn').click(function() {
$('#box').fadeIn(3000);
});
$('#btnFadeTog').click(function() {
$('#box').fadeToggle(3000);
});
$('#btnSlideUp').click(function() {
$('#box').slideUp(3000);
});
$('#btnSlideDown').click(function() {
$('#box').slideDown(3000);
});
$('#btnSlideTog').click(function() {
$('#box').slideToggle(3000);
});
$('#btnStop').click(function() {
$('#box').stop(3000);
});
$('#moveRight').click(function() {
$('#box').animate({
right:500
});
});
$('#moveLeft').click(function() {
$('#box').animate({
left:0
});
});
});