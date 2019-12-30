Partial request and maintaining connection



Dear readers.





I’ve setup a partial response for a partial request. When a big file is requested I’m returning e.g > 100000 bytes back each time. This forces the browser to continue sending requests for the remaining bytes, which is the plan. Now, these following requests only comes if the player has reached that certain point (the browser is detecting this) which is also good.

The problem is that the browser doesn’t maintain the current connection, because the content-length and content-range of e.g 100000 is already received. I guess I can set the content-length and content-range to the end of the file, then continue to send in intervals until the full range is received. However, this way the browser doesn’t let me know if the user has reached that point in the player, it would just be a random process.

So is there a way to maintain that connection and receive new requests only if the user has reached that point in the player?

Best regardsNeo