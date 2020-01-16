Partial IP range masking

I’ve read several online resources, and though I think I’ve made a good beginning at understanding, I have trouble getting further. I am assuming a basic prerequisite hasn’t “clicked” yet.

two versions of protocol, IPv4 and IPv6

(IPv6 aside) often expressed as ###.###.###.### where ### is an integer 0 - 255 eight bit byte

this is where my understanding starts to get hazy

(out of range intentional) “subnet masking” “flips bits” eg. 345.345.345.0/24 would match IPs 345.345.345.0 to 345.345.345.255 inclusive. The “0/24” value ≈ “first 24 bits” i.e. the “345.345.345.” portion. Similar for “0/8” and “0/16”

this is where I flounder

Say there are two IPs

one IP 345.345.345.0 to 345.345.345.127

two IP 345.345.345.128 to 345.345.345.255

I know it involves other numbers of bits (“0/20”?), but I can’t see a connection. I’m guessing it involves converting and that I’ve managed to miss seeing that it was needed.