Partial IP range masking

I’ve read several online resources, and though I think I’ve made a good beginning at understanding, I have trouble getting further. I am assuming a basic prerequisite hasn’t “clicked” yet.
- two versions of protocol, IPv4 and IPv6
- (IPv6 aside) often expressed as ###.###.###.### where ### is an integer 0 - 255 eight bit byte
this is where my understanding starts to get hazy
(out of range intentional) “subnet masking” “flips bits” eg.
345.345.345.0/24 would match IPs 345.345.345.0 to 345.345.345.255 inclusive. The “0/24” value ≈ “first 24 bits” i.e. the “345.345.345.” portion. Similar for “0/8” and “0/16”
this is where I flounder
Say there are two IPs
one IP 345.345.345.0 to 345.345.345.127
two IP 345.345.345.128 to 345.345.345.255
I know it involves other numbers of bits (“0/20”?), but I can’t see a connection. I’m guessing it involves converting and that I’ve managed to miss seeing that it was needed.