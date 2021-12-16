I have a div, max width 80% of page. Inside is a table, width 100%. The table will have at least 5 cols, possible 10 or more. Only the names of the first 3 and last cols are known, all have fixed widths of 10%. If the width of the unknown cols, however many, and the 4 known cols exceeds the max, a horizontal scroll is applied to the unknown cols, in other words, a partial horizontal scrollbar. I have seen examples of partial scrollbars, but none that don’t contain either end columns.
Do you have a question, @richarddunnebsc?
I’m not sure I really understand what all that means.
In Chrome and Safari you can now make the td cell scroll if the table is set to table-layout:fixed.
Of course any cell that is wider than the 10% will start to scroll.
You can set those to 10% width and any other columns that get too large can scroll.
Something like this:
I’m not sure if that’s what you meant but may serve as a starting point. Also note that browser never use to allow the td to scroll and usually you had to nest a div inside with a width of 100% and make that scroll. I haven’t tested other browsers as I’m not on my own computer at the moment but I suggest testing Edge and Firefox first before continuing with this method.
Apologies, I’m not looking for scrolling of individual cells. How can I get a block of columns however many, with unknown names or widths to scroll horizontally if their combined width is greater than 60%? The th width for each unknown column will be greater than the td’s in that column, but I’m guessing I can match the width of each th to the corresponding td’s using JavaScript.
If I understand correctly then I don’t think you can do what you want with a standard table structure as it seems you want a group of columns to scroll with one horizontal scrollbar. You would need a nested table inside one td to be able to do that.
Something like this (or roughly like this).
Is that the sort of thing you meant?
Yes, just with multiple rows.