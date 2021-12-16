I have a div, max width 80% of page. Inside is a table, width 100%. The table will have at least 5 cols, possible 10 or more. Only the names of the first 3 and last cols are known, all have fixed widths of 10%. If the width of the unknown cols, however many, and the 4 known cols exceeds the max, a horizontal scroll is applied to the unknown cols, in other words, a partial horizontal scrollbar. I have seen examples of partial scrollbars, but none that don’t contain either end columns.
Do you have a question, @richarddunnebsc?
I’m not sure I really understand what all that means.
In Chrome and Safari you can now make the td cell scroll if the table is set to table-layout:fixed.
Of course any cell that is wider than the 10% will start to scroll.
You can set those to 10% width and any other columns that get too large can scroll.
Something like this:
I’m not sure if that’s what you meant but may serve as a starting point. Also note that browser never use to allow the td to scroll and usually you had to nest a div inside with a width of 100% and make that scroll. I haven’t tested other browsers as I’m not on my own computer at the moment but I suggest testing Edge and Firefox first before continuing with this method.
Apologies, I’m not looking for scrolling of individual cells. How can I get a block of columns however many, with unknown names or widths to scroll horizontally if their combined width is greater than 60%? The th width for each unknown column will be greater than the td’s in that column, but I’m guessing I can match the width of each th to the corresponding td’s using JavaScript.