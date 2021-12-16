I have a div, max width 80% of page. Inside is a table, width 100%. The table will have at least 5 cols, possible 10 or more. Only the names of the first 3 and last cols are known, all have fixed widths of 10%. If the width of the unknown cols, however many, and the 4 known cols exceeds the max, a horizontal scroll is applied to the unknown cols, in other words, a partial horizontal scrollbar. I have seen examples of partial scrollbars, but none that don’t contain either end columns.